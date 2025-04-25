The Hitch Update

This update introduces a new component: the Hitch. It allows you to connect two or more vehicles using a free joint, ideal for trailers, articulated modules, or towed structures.

The current version of the Hitch is fully unconstrained, with complete freedom of movement on all rotational axes. In the future, we plan to introduce movement constraints to offer more realistic and controlled articulation for specific use cases.

Hinges and pivots

Hinge and Pivot components can now be manually controlled via the GetInfo (V) interface, without requiring power or data.

Archean’s dedicated server

Archean’s dedicated server is now available via SteamCMD, making it easier to install and update on any hosting setup. (AppID: 3557220)

Full changelog:

Added Hitch component

Improved linux build: executables now compatible with older linux distributions

Archean Server now available via SteamCMD

Flexible cable: Improved physics when two vehicles are attached together

Battery: Fixed discharging during high oscillation (allowed overcharge)

FluidValve: Fixed CTD when input value was out of range

FluidValve: Added flow temperature output data

FluidPort: Fixed pulling fluid from environment (ocean) resulting in only 1/4 of the expected flow

Tank/Volume: Allow fluid temperature to be set via GetInfo (V)

Hinge/Pivot: Allow manual control from GetInfo (V) (no data or power required)

Tank/Pump: Fixed excess flow beyond pump request

GeothermalExchanger: Added output data for depth and temperature

