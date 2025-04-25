The Hitch Update
This update introduces a new component: the Hitch. It allows you to connect two or more vehicles using a free joint, ideal for trailers, articulated modules, or towed structures.
The current version of the Hitch is fully unconstrained, with complete freedom of movement on all rotational axes. In the future, we plan to introduce movement constraints to offer more realistic and controlled articulation for specific use cases.
Hinges and pivots
Hinge and Pivot components can now be manually controlled via the GetInfo (V) interface, without requiring power or data.
Archean’s dedicated server
Archean’s dedicated server is now available via SteamCMD, making it easier to install and update on any hosting setup. (AppID: 3557220)
Full changelog:
Added Hitch component
Improved linux build: executables now compatible with older linux distributions
Archean Server now available via SteamCMD
Flexible cable: Improved physics when two vehicles are attached together
Battery: Fixed discharging during high oscillation (allowed overcharge)
FluidValve: Fixed CTD when input value was out of range
FluidValve: Added flow temperature output data
FluidPort: Fixed pulling fluid from environment (ocean) resulting in only 1/4 of the expected flow
Tank/Volume: Allow fluid temperature to be set via GetInfo (V)
Hinge/Pivot: Allow manual control from GetInfo (V) (no data or power required)
Tank/Pump: Fixed excess flow beyond pump request
GeothermalExchanger: Added output data for depth and temperature
