• Improved post-processing visuals for a more polished atmosphere.
• Fixed the View Distance setting under Graphics Options not applying correctly.
• The tutorial is now more intuitive and easier to follow.
• Increased the movement speed of certain enemies.
• Increased the footstep volume of some enemies.
• Updated the images for the pause and death screen.
• Minor bugs have been fixed.
Patch Notes - Update 1.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
• Improved post-processing visuals for a more polished atmosphere.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update