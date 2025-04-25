 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18240974 Edited 25 April 2025 – 15:59:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

• Improved post-processing visuals for a more polished atmosphere.
• Fixed the View Distance setting under Graphics Options not applying correctly.
• The tutorial is now more intuitive and easier to follow.
• Increased the movement speed of certain enemies.
• Increased the footstep volume of some enemies.
• Updated the images for the pause and death screen.
• Minor bugs have been fixed.

