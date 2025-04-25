Mission Saving and Loading, Tac View integration, and the JMSDF units

Hello from Triassic Games! We are very excited today to announce a massive update filled with new units, features, and more! As you've seen in past dev blogs, we are actively working away in the background. Let's go over some of the new and exciting content shall we?

Saving and Loading

Yes, we know it's been awhile in the making, and we are feeling more comfortable with it now to roll it out to public. However.. This does include the disclaimer that this feature is still new, and we expect issues with it to arise. We highly encourage issues with loading missions and saving to be reported through the in-game reporting system accessed via the ESC menu. What does saving and loading include you ask?

Quick Saving/Loading (F5 to save, F9 to load)

Save File and Load Files (Located in AppData\LocalLow\Triassic Games\Sea Power\Saves) (in-game ESC menu has a save button, with a load button being accessed via the 'Scenario' tab at the bottom)

Autosaving (set the time (in mins) via the in-game options menu)

Tac View!

We are pleased to be offering integration with Tac View and are grateful for the Tac View team for such an awesome product! This feature, when enabled via the options menu, will record your battles and allow you watch them in post! However, this will be an early roll out, and therefore we are aware of some issues around it, especially when loading a existing save file. This will be a WIP feature, so please pardon our progress if you encounter issues with it!

The Tac View files are currently located in the log files folder under _steamapps\common\Sea Power\Sea PowerData\Logs

Tactical Display feature - Night Mode!

This new feature is enabled in a AUTO mode by default, so at night time, it will change the map color to be less blinding for those who prefer the dark color themes many of us enjoy today! You can change the settings on the fly via the 'hamburger' menu (button has 3 horizontal lines stacked on top of each other -> Theme expanded menu). We hope it's a bit easier on the eyes during those intense night battles!

JMSDF Deploys to Sea Power (and more)!

One of our biggest content additions yet is a whole shipyard worth of new units for everyone to play with, this includes the following;

JMSDF Units:

Takasuki

Yamagumo

Minegumo

Tachikaze

Haruna

Yushio

Asashio

Uzushio

F-4EJ

HSS-2





Bonus JMSDF Units:

SAM Truck - Type 81

APC - Type 60 and Type 73

MBT - Type 74

USA/NATO Units:

A-3B Skywarrior

P-2H Neptune

QH-50 DASH drone

RA-3B Skywarrior

Skyguard GDF

M51 Skysweeper

M42 Duster

TPS-43 and TP3-63 Radars

APC - AAV-7

MLRS - M270

SPG - M1110A1

Soviet Units:

FCR for Krug SAM - SA-4 Long Track

FCR for Kub SAM - SA-6 Straight Flush

New modernized SA-2 site Layout

and a new SA-3 Site

Community Corner!

Screenshots we like!

From reddit u/X3asYG a beautiful Iowa shot: https://www.reddit.com/r/SeaPower_NCMA/comments/1jo1qee/firing_the_big_guns/



From BuOrd: Naval Modding Community user Cadia:



From BuOrd: Naval Modding Community user Cole²:



Community Mod showcase!

Cuban Missile Crisis (1962): https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3366592598

Patch notes v0.1.2.0:

Aircraft/Helicopters

Bug Fixes:

Aircraft stuck in VID submarine state

Too large Taxi interval for B-52

Aircraft stuck in eternal circle while attacking surface target with gun

Il-38 LOD pivots offset fix

Incorrect bomb aiming during dive attack

Fix to make aircraft not die on own cluster bombs

F-4D CAS loadout dropped all clusters at once

Aircraft was not trying to stay within launch altitudes when engaging air contact. Potential problem case: attacking target directly above and above max launch alt - will result in aircraft softlock

Iraq MD500 swashplate and weapons

FlightDeck: aircraft was not aligning on elevators

Slava's helicopter clipping through hangar roof

Non-wrapped value of elevator rotation angle lead to inability of vehicles to leave EmbarkElevator state of Flight Deck

Improvements/Additions:

SU-24M loadouts upgrade

Ability to specify loadout for air units

Su-24A added gun to model, tweaked textures accordingly

Aircraft now can change altitude at RTB

Airstrike tweaks

Vessels/Submarines

Bug Fixes:

Tarantul animation

Snorkel unable to function close to max allowed speed

Alligator missing ESM collider

Kazbek has incorrect prop blade count information

Missing localisation support for unable to raise snorkel mast messages (measurement units)

Error in Damage Control flooding removal

Submodels that have "_crew" in their names are also hidden when object is destroyed

Damage falloff for system was not applied due to raycast problem

Sovremenny colliders errors

MOSS still locked in USN SSN's magazines

Sloppy gun setup on soviet minesweepers

Knoxx can now use its mixed loadout for ASROC launcher - Harpoons and RURR-5. Thanks to nuclearstonk for investigating that it is possible.

Dhows have oil slicks

Kilo bowplanes animations

Typo in Kresta-class names

Improvements/Additions:

Reduced probability for consequent secondary explosions for 10 seconds

EXPERIMENTAL: Makeshift way to reduce fire spread

Ability to specify loadout for ship variants

Min speed for carrier ops is 20knots

Non linear damage falloff for systems

Land Units / Installations

Bug Fixes:

Akureyri airbase decal mesh fix, should be back to good looking

Partial pass on fixing LandUnits sound

Land units (e.g. airfields) sometimes did not position properly on the terrain

T-72 updated NSVT gun model

2S3 Akatsyia slightly updated model

Immobile land units in formation set max speed of formation to zero

T-55 turret position

Improvements/Additions:

wp_airbases 1 to 5: new more faint decal textures, new (in fact older) decal meshes that leave no transparent band around runways and aprons etc

TPS-43 and TPS-63 radars

1S19 "Straight Flush" radar

"P-40 Long Track" radar

Pat Hand radar (WIP, uses P-40 as stand in, awaits dedicated model)

M51 Skysweeper AAA

M270 MLRS rocket launcher + M26 rocket

M110A1 artillery

WIP on AAV7 amphibian

wp_radar_trailers textures updated with more track and wheel bits

Weapons

Bug Fixes:

AS-4B was capable of attacking ships

SA-13 lack of spare reloads

Wrong barrels mesh definition for one of Iowa's 127mm guns

All weapons except Guns and CIWS on non Air Units were unable to switch target point on LandUnit

Incorrect weapon attachment on RAF Rapier

Unkillable NATO radars

CIWS could attack not identified targets

Failsafe: Auto end alignments of "isGuidingWeapon" type if said weapon is destroyed

Guns drops engagement if target is undetected

Weapon vehicle not destroyed in some cases when weapon is pulled by pooling system

Gun effects were not despawned

D-10 cannon had better range than newer cannons

Moskit changed to early variant 3M80 with 90km range

CIWS can intercept multiple targets at once

Improvements/Additions:

Profile pictures for some weapons

Pass on Vega sam site to make it less invincible

SA-2 "modernized" SAM site

SA-3 Goa Sam site

Damage multiplier for weapon system

Added MBD3-U6-68 MER for soviet aircraft (Su-24 etc)

Preset attack works against undetected enemy

Slightly adjusted profile cropping on ZU-23, Grad emplacement, M51

Additional condition for WH torpedoes to transit from ToBearing to SearchMode modes, aimpoint now required to be in 5 degree cone

Harpoon rebalance

CHANGED: Harpoons split into A, B, C and D variants

ADDED: AGM-84A, AGM-84D, RGM-84A, RGM-84C, UBM-84B

ADDED: New parameters for pop-up setup

REPLACED: noname Harpoons with A,B, C and D variants

Polished: SON-9 FCR

RIM-24B Tartar

AGM-78 Standard ARM

Oerlikon GDF 35mm AAA

SA-13 stats update

UGM-84A

Sensors

Bug Fixes:

Tico radar rest angles

Range and power of Top_Pair (MR-800) radar

More relevant text for shallow sea level effect on convergence zones for DM panel

RWR works only on illuminated unit

Alvand's AWS-1 radar is now AirAndSurface

Indestructable radars

Airfields SensorData

Improvements/Additions:

Unified seeker data display in DM for all weapons

TPS-27 and FPS-177 radar

1S91 Straight Flush radars for SA-6 Gainful

ARM targeting system - a type of ESM that creates tracks, but can't identify it or localize its position

Radar for SA-6. Setup SA-6 to operate with radar, like SA-10

Own depth, Layer depth and target depth to sonar seeker info in DM

US/NATO radars names made unique and easier to differenciate in mission editor and ingame

Debug Panel: ability to stop sensor updates

Adjusted SON-9 aka Fire Can radar gain to get 55 km detection range against Small targets

Mission Editor

Bug Fixes:

Numerical submarine depth was read incorrectly from mission file

Precipitation and fog checkboxes remained checked from the previously loaded mission

Missing texts for Objectives in Mission Editor for various languages

Red side intel updates could not be loaded if there were no Blue side updates (wrong iterator in the for loop)

Improvements/Additions:

_CustomMission.ini file now always refreshed when loading Mission Editor and created if not present

WIP on Objectives

WIP on Action Objectives for Triggers

Intel Items added

Add Intel to Triggers in Mission Editor

Free Content Window Trigger

Objective side now assigned properly on Load; small adjustments

Handlers for removal of objectives from Triggers' lists

Load of Action_Objectives for Triggers from mission file

Save of Objectives to complete and fail for Triggers

Disposal of Objectives

Unit filename backwards compatibility to Mission Editor

Supresssed object reference exceptions when unit group is loaded from json file with Simple Object Parameters being null

Error message window for faulty units when loading Unit Group from json file

Map / Terrain

Bug Fixes:

Autogen: Found and fixed leaks of 2 tiny ComputeBuffers in AutogenManager

Objects height calculation called terrain utils function which could create "jobs called within jobs" error due to changes in terrain framework

Ground units faded out on load

Memory leak for new terrain loading when returning to the main menu

Units should be correctly positioned on load

Terrain Loader race conditions

Corner case for land unit rotation to alignment

Improvements/Additions:

Major overhaul of terrain system and map

Greatly improved Autogen performance by implemented a dynamic dispatching mechanism. This optimization greatly reduced the unecessary amount of GPU dispatches by at least 50%.

Improve terrain loading performance & memory utilization

Disable autogen option to Options Menu

Map night mode

Misc

Bug Fixes:

Broken convoy reform caused chaos in neutral units movement in "Charlies" mission

It was possible to rebase other vehicles to Flight Deck while its vehicles were on cooldown or in air

Formation with null leader prevented context menu from being created

Potential unwanted camera roll rotation which will be reset now when switching objects

Change the way the Pause Button is highlighted to see if it fixes highlighting not loading properly on loading a save game

Encyclopedia weapon entry secondary target type display, launch altitudes display, attack altitudes display

Messages from different triggers could be shown simultaneously

Encyclopedia display of max range and empty mass for aircraft and helicopters

Undesired effect auto destruction

Units of formation with OverrideSpawnPositions were moved to incorrect positions

WORKAROUND: IR capability was always "no" for visual sensors in Encyclopedia

Falling back to English will also allow briefings to show

DM will remain in previous state on screenshot

When unpausing the game sometimes the physics engine messed up and created fancy behavior of units as the physics loop doesn't run in paused mode

Condition/Action Unit Add/Remove Buttons

Handle the case when an objectbase is destroyed, repooled, unpooled , and then a new vehicle is created for it in between sensor update pulses. Added a bunch of logging to provide more info when a related issue comes up again.

Make log writing async to avoid locking conditions

Suppressed exception caused by change of weather caused by the trigger action

Improvements/Additions: