This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, players! The newest patch (0.24.5) is now live on all platforms on the experimental branch and modding branch. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Quality of Life Improvements

Merchants will not appear with trebuchets in their pockets. The ones that have better (and bigger) quality of their supplies may sell ballistas and onagers, along with the ammunition for them.

Animals killed by traps no longer spawn forbidden carcasses.

Wooden Mechanical Components are now a part of the default starting conditions.

General Enemy AI improvements.

Made unrefined materials less valuable.

Added info text to siege weapons, explaining that a settler is necessary to operate it and an optional bit of text, if there’s no ammunition available for the weapon.

A black bar text message will now show up when enemies start placing siege weapons.

A warning message will now appear when enemies successfully construct siege weapons.

Enemies now have animations when reloading siege weapons.

Added Luka Rajačić to credits, our newest QA addition.

Mythwright (our publisher) has been added to credits. Be sure to check their catalogue.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue that prevented you from trading when your caravan has reached its destination.

Fixed the issue that caused enemy AI to break, which occurred if you encased your base in dirt.

Fixed the issue which allowed you to interact with enemy dig markers.

Fixed the issue where raiders were idling because they couldn’t find the target building.

Fixed the issue where drafted settlers would ignore orders if they were attacked from range while executing the order.

Fixed the issue where settlers were getting stuck in locked doors.

Fixed the issue where a pile (most noticeably trebuchet ammo) would become forbidden, due to it being too heavy, when an animal tries to haul it.

Fixed the issue where portcullis wasn’t letting water through.

Fixed the issue which caused the resource UI not to refresh when a pile reached 0 HP while it was on a stockpile or in storage.

Fixed the issue where additional control options wouldn’t appear upon shelf and fuel consumer multiselection.

Fixed the issue where right click prioritization would display wrong items in some cases.

Fixed the issue that caused building destroyed particles to orient incorrectly.

Fixed the issue which caused flame and embers to react to impact fields.

Fixed the visual glitch that would cause trees to sometimes shine.

Fixed the appearance of the rain ripple effects.

Known issues:

Enemies might get stuck when building bridges over gaps.

Enemies might get stuck during a siege after breaching walls with siege equipment.

Enemies don't set stuff on fire anymore. (this is temporary because the setting on fire stuff and commander AI don't play that nice at the moment ːsteamsadː)

Having underwater grated doors might confuse the enemy AI resulting in enemies just standing at the edge of the map.

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to turn off V-sync and cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

Assigned Pets don't sleep with owners.

Some text keys are still not translated.

Player-triggered events don't have sound effects

Settlers will not refuel torches if there is no floor/ground beneath them.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

DISCLAIMERS:

⚠️ We decided to keep Dev version of the game on the experimental branch, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur.

⚠️ Also, at the moment, the experimental and the main branch are different. You should not play saves from the experimental branch on the main one as it can cause various bugs - please avoid doing this.

As always, use F10 and/or the experimental bug subforum for reporting experimental issues. If you want more dynamic/direct communication - head over to our Discord server. Even though we might not reply, we are reading everything. Thank you!

Foxy Voxel