Hello all,

The time has come again for a new Ex-Zodiac level. Never wanting to let things get stale, Ben (MNKY) has cooked us up something quite different this time around - a wild-west ground-vehicle-based stage named MIRAGE complete with arches, canyons, nuke-hauling trains, robot horses and cowboys! Because he can, that's why... check it out:

Mac Users: this level is not available for OSX just yet, we need a little more time with it. We'll post another small update when it's ready.

- Miles @ Pixeljam