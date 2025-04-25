 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Major 25 April 2025 Build 18240769 Edited 25 April 2025 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello all,

The time has come again for a new Ex-Zodiac level. Never wanting to let things get stale, Ben (MNKY) has cooked us up something quite different this time around - a wild-west ground-vehicle-based stage named MIRAGE complete with arches, canyons, nuke-hauling trains, robot horses and cowboys! Because he can, that's why... check it out:

Please leave a review for the game as well if you have not, it makes a big difference!

Mac Users: this level is not available for OSX just yet, we need a little more time with it. We'll post another small update when it's ready.

- Miles @ Pixeljam

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link