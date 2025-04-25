Changed: From now on, MM searches will range from your Elo divided by 4 as the minimum to your Elo multiplied by 4 as the maximum, in order to widen the matchmaking range.

Changed: The time limit for a player to join your match has been reduced from 48 hours to 24 hours, and there's a possibility it may be reduced even further (so players don’t have to wait days to free up their matches).