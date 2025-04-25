 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18240758
✨ New Features

  • Added demo greeting UI

  • Implemented save slot data UI + navigation system

⚖️ Balance Changes

  • Bunny Lady active damage reduction now only activates under 50% health

  • Changed Axe Lady buff/debuff to attack percent modifier

  • All character cooldowns adjusted

  • Player iframe reduced (0.95s → 0.25s)

  • Shop melee lifesteal now has 0.25s cooldown

  • Shop elemental knockback resist debuff now works properly

  • Regenerative Aura healing now reduced

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Merchant can now deal damage

  • Fixed bug when buying maximal upgrades

  • Fixed spawn chance for Treasure Chest items

  • Fixed infinity loop issues

  • Fixed Deer Lady ultimate not properly removing shields

  • Fixed Bunny Lady self-damage on full swing (now only consumes HP)

  • Fixed reward system for KILL_COUNT quests (now drops treasure and refreshes ultimate)

  • Fixed Treasure drop weapon more than maximum slot

