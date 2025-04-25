✨ New Features
-
Added demo greeting UI
-
Implemented save slot data UI + navigation system
⚖️ Balance Changes
-
Bunny Lady active damage reduction now only activates under 50% health
-
Changed Axe Lady buff/debuff to attack percent modifier
-
All character cooldowns adjusted
-
Player iframe reduced (0.95s → 0.25s)
-
Shop melee lifesteal now has 0.25s cooldown
-
Shop elemental knockback resist debuff now works properly
-
Regenerative Aura healing now reduced
🐞 Bug Fixes
-
Merchant can now deal damage
-
Fixed bug when buying maximal upgrades
-
Fixed spawn chance for Treasure Chest items
-
Fixed infinity loop issues
-
Fixed Deer Lady ultimate not properly removing shields
-
Fixed Bunny Lady self-damage on full swing (now only consumes HP)
-
Fixed reward system for KILL_COUNT quests (now drops treasure and refreshes ultimate)
-
Fixed Treasure drop weapon more than maximum slot
Changed files in this update