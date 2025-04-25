 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18240734 Edited 25 April 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

FEATURES & CHANGES

  • ADDED 4 additional chart windows

  • ADDED Playback speed of x120

  • ADDED “Data Capture Mode” option to the DCS World exporter to improve recording performance

  • ADDED Simulation pause recording to DCS World exporter for accurate media playback synchronization.

  • ADDED Touchdown velocity addon for MSFS & X-Plane

  • ADDED Gibraltar database and terrain for BMS 4.37.6

  • ADDED DCS World Iraq Map

  • ADDED DCS World Afghanistan Map terrain and runways

  • ADDED Event Log Extras add-on to edit events and kill-remove aircraft

  • ADDED ComboBoxes to Lua DialogBoxes API

  • ADDED Error messages for telemetry export failures when saving to a CSV file.

  • IMPROVED you can now remove any type of event from the event-log

  • IMPROVED Fuel Consumption add-on to calculate over distance or time

  • IMPROVED updated Earth magnetic field up to 2030 (IGRF-14)

  • IMPROVED media synchronization now supports sub-second accuracy via YYYYMMDDThhmmss.ssssZ

  • IMPROVED speed calculations especially at very high altitude

FIXES

  • FIXED magnetic heading was not always displayed in the 3D view and telemetry windows

  • FIXED crash when reloading addons using the "Pick 3D Point" feature

  • IXED events deletion from the event log was not always working

  • IXED bookmarks not always showing in red on the timeline

