FEATURES & CHANGES
ADDED 4 additional chart windows
ADDED Playback speed of x120
ADDED “Data Capture Mode” option to the DCS World exporter to improve recording performance
ADDED Simulation pause recording to DCS World exporter for accurate media playback synchronization.
ADDED Touchdown velocity addon for MSFS & X-Plane
ADDED Gibraltar database and terrain for BMS 4.37.6
ADDED DCS World Iraq Map
ADDED DCS World Afghanistan Map terrain and runways
ADDED Event Log Extras add-on to edit events and kill-remove aircraft
ADDED ComboBoxes to Lua DialogBoxes API
ADDED Error messages for telemetry export failures when saving to a CSV file.
IMPROVED you can now remove any type of event from the event-log
IMPROVED Fuel Consumption add-on to calculate over distance or time
IMPROVED updated Earth magnetic field up to 2030 (IGRF-14)
IMPROVED media synchronization now supports sub-second accuracy via YYYYMMDDThhmmss.ssssZ
IMPROVED speed calculations especially at very high altitude
FIXES
FIXED magnetic heading was not always displayed in the 3D view and telemetry windows
FIXED crash when reloading addons using the "Pick 3D Point" feature
IXED events deletion from the event log was not always working
IXED bookmarks not always showing in red on the timeline
