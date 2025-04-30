This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🏠 HOME SWEET HOMESTEAD🪑

MODULAR BUILDING EVENT

Explore the freedom and show off your creativity by building the most beautiful, cozy, or unique house - inside and out!

📅 Event Duration

April 30th – May 7th

✨ How to Participate

To access your “Home Sweet Homestead” Beta, follow these steps:

Open Steam.

Go to Library.

Find Lightyear Frontier.

Right-click Lightyear Frontier, click on “Properties…”.

In the popup window, choose “Betas” in the menu.

At the top you will find “Beta Participation”. Click on the dropdown button to the right. Choose “homesweethomestead”.

Done! Now the “homesweethomestead” beta will appear in your library, ready to try out!

📸 Submission Guidelines

You can only win once!

You can build by yourself or with your friends. If you win as a team, you will all get a prize!

Upload your screenshots to the “Screenshot” subsection on Steam. If you need help with how, follow this guide: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=181142704

Include the hashtag #HomeSweetHomestead in your screenshot caption.

If you’re building with your friends, include their Steam names in the caption or image.

Optional: Tell us your design inspiration in one sentence!

🏆 Prizes

A total of 7 winners will be selected, with one Pioneer’s Bundle Steam Key awarded to each!

✅ Tips

Use items in creative ways!

All styles of your homestead project are welcome! Fantasy, modern, rustic, your IRL home… The sky is the limit!

Winners will be announced on Steam!

Keep your eyes sharp

Small teasers for what's to come can be found in the beta… 👀🔍

Happy building, Exofarmers! 🌱🏠

See you soon,

The FrameBreak Team

