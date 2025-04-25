 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18240652
Update notes via Steam Community

Some missing Traditional Chinese text has been corrected.

Feedback is always welcome.
I will continue to make improvements moving forward.
Thank you for your continued support.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2780141
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2780142
  • Loading history…
