25 April 2025 Build 18240526 Edited 25 April 2025 – 15:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW FEATURES:

  • You can now forfeit the current run and return to Haven from the in-game menu

BALANCE:

  • Increased Phantom Triad base damage from 10 to 15

IMPROVED FEATURES:

  • Victor's battle arena is now flattened, allowing for smoother movement and avoidance of his rings
  • Victor's shockwave rings now spawn a bit higher, making sure that they are always avoidable
  • Victor is now flying at a much lower altitude

BUGFIXES:

  • Fixed a bug where new weapons were automatically picked up when using a gamepad
  • Fixed a bug where the Power Totem upgrade button wouldn't work with mouse input
  • Fixed a bug where the 'Deadliest of them all' and 'Remnant Trouble' achievements would not unlock
  • Fixed a bug where during the first optional Valerie visit, Valerie would not be animated

