NEW FEATURES:
- You can now forfeit the current run and return to Haven from the in-game menu
BALANCE:
- Increased Phantom Triad base damage from 10 to 15
IMPROVED FEATURES:
- Victor's battle arena is now flattened, allowing for smoother movement and avoidance of his rings
- Victor's shockwave rings now spawn a bit higher, making sure that they are always avoidable
- Victor is now flying at a much lower altitude
BUGFIXES:
- Fixed a bug where new weapons were automatically picked up when using a gamepad
- Fixed a bug where the Power Totem upgrade button wouldn't work with mouse input
- Fixed a bug where the 'Deadliest of them all' and 'Remnant Trouble' achievements would not unlock
- Fixed a bug where during the first optional Valerie visit, Valerie would not be animated
Changed files in this update