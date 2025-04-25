 Skip to content

Major 25 April 2025 Build 18240365 Edited 25 April 2025 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
1- New Products

5 new products have been added.
Cigars, vapes, volume tobacco, lighters, and ashtrays.

2- New Computer Wallpapers

3 new wallpapers have been added to your computer/tablet.

3- New Shopping Bags

5 new shopping bags have been added to the Desktop-Shopping Bag section.

Next Update -> May 9, 2025

1- Object Snapping

2- New Walls
3- New Floors

Here is my new game, Sporting Goods Shop Simulator and its free prologue:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3653250/Sporting_Goods_Shop/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3653260/Sporting_Goods_Shop_Prologue/

Please add them to your wishlist to get notified when they are released ;)

