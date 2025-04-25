Rifters – May 9th!!!

We're happy to announce that Rift Riff will be releasing in two weeks on Friday, May 9th!

We've been working on a final world, with a big bad ancient citadel from eons past. Maybe it's still operable, even?

You can also expect a lot more upgrades, towers, companions, and the necessary balancing of those against all the existing and new enemy waves. New? Why yes! There are completely new second scenarios for all levels, along with new enemies to discover.

Let's count it up. On release, Rift Rift will include the following content that should be good for 10–15 hours of gameplay:

15 worlds with 30 scenarios

30 challenge variants; one for each scenario

14 towers further exploited with 6 types of overpowered upgrades

25 monsters, including some one-of-a-kind boss monsters

6 companions to keep you company

36 Achievements for those 100%ers

We can't wait to get this thing shipped, and we have plenty of ideas for post-launch content that will be fantastic additions the Rift Riff universe.