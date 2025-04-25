 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18240059 Edited 25 April 2025 – 15:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 137 (R137), we offer a warm spring glow.

For those wishing to participate in any community activities, upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the Player Guide and Known Issues for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.

News Announcements

  • Birch Island Progress Update
  • Release 137 Patch Notes
  • Latest News and Q&A in the April Livestream
  • Sales and Bonus Events
  • Release 137 Subscriber Login Rewards
  • May Login Rewards
  • Crown Store Updates
  • Bug Brigade & Testing Directives
  • Streaming Program
  • Upcoming Release Dates

For more details about this update, read the full article at the official Shroud of the Avatar website.

