Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 137 (R137), we offer a warm spring glow.
For those wishing to participate in any community activities, upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the Player Guide and Known Issues for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.
News Announcements
- Birch Island Progress Update
- Release 137 Patch Notes
- Latest News and Q&A in the April Livestream
- Sales and Bonus Events
- Release 137 Subscriber Login Rewards
- May Login Rewards
- Crown Store Updates
- Bug Brigade & Testing Directives
- Streaming Program
- Upcoming Release Dates
For more details about this update, read the full article at the official Shroud of the Avatar website.
Changed files in this update