25 April 2025 Build 18239855 Edited 25 April 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Contents of this update

  • Fixes to the initial setup selection methods.

  • When a setup is selected, the one currently loaded in the vehicle is marked in YELLOW.

  • Fixes to the anti-cheat system's encryption. Performance.

  • All available stages are displayed. Secret stages (used exclusively for championships to prevent mass training) are disabled. However, we believe it's important for users to be aware of the content.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3268441
