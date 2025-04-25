-
Contents of this update
-
Fixes to the initial setup selection methods.
-
When a setup is selected, the one currently loaded in the vehicle is marked in YELLOW.
-
Fixes to the anti-cheat system's encryption. Performance.
-
All available stages are displayed. Secret stages (used exclusively for championships to prevent mass training) are disabled. However, we believe it's important for users to be aware of the content.
Update notes 202504251600
