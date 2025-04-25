 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18239844 Edited 25 April 2025 – 14:26:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Version 0.112 mainly includes bugfixes fishing / new achievements for it / and a prototype system for environment swapping

Version 0.112:

New Features

    • Decorating
    • Prototype system for garden environment swapping
    • Chmpaign Ocean Added
    • Teal Ocean Added
    • Sweets Sky Added
    • Purple Sky Added

New Achievements

    • Slime Angler
    • Bigger doesn't mean Better
    • Size Matters

Bugs / Adjustments

    • Fish splashinhg Sound
    • FIsh Size Fix
    • buncha more fishing bugs

