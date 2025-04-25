Version 0.112 mainly includes bugfixes fishing / new achievements for it / and a prototype system for environment swapping
Version 0.112:
New Features
- Decorating
- Prototype system for garden environment swapping
- Chmpaign Ocean Added
- Teal Ocean Added
- Sweets Sky Added
- Purple Sky Added
New Achievements
- Slime Angler
- Bigger doesn't mean Better
- Size Matters
Bugs / Adjustments
- Fish splashinhg Sound
- FIsh Size Fix
- buncha more fishing bugs
Changed files in this update