Homepage

The "Extra" button on the home page is used to link to the Downloadable competitions section.

New Teams

Several more fictional teams have been added to the downloadable section, including four navy teams from the Late Qing dynasty. These teams have also been included in the “Eight Nations Alliance” group battle.

Some political figures are planned to be featured in the "Road to 270" section.

Road to 270

The team changing option has been brought back.

Web version:

https://simcups.com