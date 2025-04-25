- Added the ability to transfer troops by sea.
- Added a new product.
- Added the mechanics of transport ships.
- Reworked the upper left panel.
- Added interception of trade convoys.
- Added cash maintenance for the army.
- Added the ability to form a fleet.
Update 0.530
