25 April 2025 Build 18239709
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Added the ability to transfer troops by sea.
  2. Added a new product.
  3. Added the mechanics of transport ships.
  4. Reworked the upper left panel.
  5. Added interception of trade convoys.
  6. Added cash maintenance for the army.
  7. Added the ability to form a fleet.

Depot 2661851
