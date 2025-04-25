Currently, the following issues have been confirmed.

We are currently investigating these issues and plan to fix them in a future update.

・Crashes during screen transitions

The game crashes when switching between screens that require loading, such as "Frame Loadout" or "Config".

・The important resource "Her Ethereal Vestige" disappears

Currently, there is a bug that causes the important resource "Her Ethereal Vestige" to disappear, hindering the progress of the game's story.

We believe that this issue occurs as a result of progressing through the event involving the NPC "Shara."

*The issue where the "Her Ethereal Vestige" disappears can be resolved by applying the Ver1.0.2 update (released after 22:00 on April 25, 2025), so please be sure to apply the update.

If the issue has already occurred, we plan to issue a patch to allow players to obtain the key resource "Her Ethereal Vestige" again.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our players, and thank you for your patience.