Features
- Implemented VFX, SFX and animation overhaul for all spells, enemies, room effects and cutscenes
Design
- Tweaks to Mana set pieces to contribute more progress to Mana Crystal objectives
- Tweaks to Electrikitty Whisker such that it activates at the player's current spot rather than the player's previous spot
- Tweaks to Devour Ring spells and Sandflail to absorb Mana set pieces as well
- Tweaks to Mana set piece interactions with Match set Left Vambrace piece
- Tweaks to allow players to aim Shoot and Bomb set chips directly into walls
- Reduced Sandpit's HP from 150 to 80
- Removed purple moss from rooms with no wolf sigil objective
Polish
- Added credits song
- Implemented graphical and CPU optimisation overhaul
- Added distortion shockwave VFX to explosions
- Added counter indicator when player uses spells that grant invulnerability
- Tweaks to spell button display for Calmquake, Pain Shunt and Frenzy Claws to indicate that spell has been activated
- Added Character Skill previews at the campsite
- Added guiding dialogue for Phase 4 Chaos and Order locked doors
- Added Vibrant mana counter for Dog Sothoth
- Tweaks to tutorial to include prompt for controllers
- Added controller haptic feedback
- Implemented DualShock/DualSense light bar feedback
Bugfix
- Bugfix for Spells screen controller/keyboard navigation causing the game to crash
- Bugfix for Cathulhu Figurine, Nyanlathotep Figurine, Shub-Niggurat Figurine, and Catanothoa Figurine causing game to hang
- Bugfix for game hanging when player casts Elementerraform
- Bugfix for game displaying remaining enemies to defeat when there are no enemies left causing the game to soft lock
- Bugfix for game soft locking if player uses Nekonomicon to defeat Duckness in Phase 2
- Bugfix for game hanging if player uses Nekonomicon against a wall
- Bugfix for Dog Sothoth only shooting 3 shots instead of 4
- Bugfix for only one mana absorb spell activating when player absorbs mana
- Bugfix for Overbrivancy Orb consuming mana when no piece is selected
- Bugfix for Trapezohedron causing 2x Vibrant damage instead of 1x Vibrant damage
- Bugfix for [B/G]laze Piece activating when player walks into Water mana pieces
- Bugfix for Expertise not counting towards Overstoring
- Bugfix for Mortarantula not throwing mud at player after absorbing Earth mana piece
- Bugfix for Water room appearing invisible
- Bugfix for pieces immediately snapping into place when dropping under certain circumstances
- Bugfix for enemy disappearing without death animation when killed using melee attacks under certain circumstances
- Bugfix for stun animation not showing when player gets stunned by Groundcrack Elemental
- Bugfix for Water Elemental Boss targeting UI not disappearing
- Bugfix for Spell Info overlay obstructing view of the player when in the shop
- Bugfix for Mana Crystal appearing incorrectly active in unlocked rooms
- Bugfix for Bomb set player self matches not displaying explosion VFX
- Bugfix for friendly enemies not playing death animation when room is cleared
- Bugfix for Jirou disappearing mid-cutscene
- Bugfix for obstacle sprites not getting updated when replaced by a new obstacle
- Bugfix for player sprite appearing small in Game Over screen
- Bugfix for Shoot set pieces being unable to target obstacles next to the piece
- Bugfixes for touchscreen interactions
