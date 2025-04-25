 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18239686 Edited 25 April 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Implemented VFX, SFX and animation overhaul for all spells, enemies, room effects and cutscenes

Design

  • Tweaks to Mana set pieces to contribute more progress to Mana Crystal objectives
  • Tweaks to Electrikitty Whisker such that it activates at the player's current spot rather than the player's previous spot
  • Tweaks to Devour Ring spells and Sandflail to absorb Mana set pieces as well
  • Tweaks to Mana set piece interactions with Match set Left Vambrace piece
  • Tweaks to allow players to aim Shoot and Bomb set chips directly into walls
  • Reduced Sandpit's HP from 150 to 80
  • Removed purple moss from rooms with no wolf sigil objective

Polish

  • Added credits song
  • Implemented graphical and CPU optimisation overhaul
  • Added distortion shockwave VFX to explosions
  • Added counter indicator when player uses spells that grant invulnerability
  • Tweaks to spell button display for Calmquake, Pain Shunt and Frenzy Claws to indicate that spell has been activated
  • Added Character Skill previews at the campsite
  • Added guiding dialogue for Phase 4 Chaos and Order locked doors
  • Added Vibrant mana counter for Dog Sothoth
  • Tweaks to tutorial to include prompt for controllers
  • Added controller haptic feedback
  • Implemented DualShock/DualSense light bar feedback

Bugfix

  • Bugfix for Spells screen controller/keyboard navigation causing the game to crash
  • Bugfix for Cathulhu Figurine, Nyanlathotep Figurine, Shub-Niggurat Figurine, and Catanothoa Figurine causing game to hang
  • Bugfix for game hanging when player casts Elementerraform
  • Bugfix for game displaying remaining enemies to defeat when there are no enemies left causing the game to soft lock
  • Bugfix for game soft locking if player uses Nekonomicon to defeat Duckness in Phase 2
  • Bugfix for game hanging if player uses Nekonomicon against a wall
  • Bugfix for Dog Sothoth only shooting 3 shots instead of 4
  • Bugfix for only one mana absorb spell activating when player absorbs mana
  • Bugfix for Overbrivancy Orb consuming mana when no piece is selected
  • Bugfix for Trapezohedron causing 2x Vibrant damage instead of 1x Vibrant damage
  • Bugfix for [B/G]laze Piece activating when player walks into Water mana pieces
  • Bugfix for Expertise not counting towards Overstoring
  • Bugfix for Mortarantula not throwing mud at player after absorbing Earth mana piece
  • Bugfix for Water room appearing invisible
  • Bugfix for pieces immediately snapping into place when dropping under certain circumstances
  • Bugfix for enemy disappearing without death animation when killed using melee attacks under certain circumstances
  • Bugfix for stun animation not showing when player gets stunned by Groundcrack Elemental
  • Bugfix for Water Elemental Boss targeting UI not disappearing
  • Bugfix for Spell Info overlay obstructing view of the player when in the shop
  • Bugfix for Mana Crystal appearing incorrectly active in unlocked rooms
  • Bugfix for Bomb set player self matches not displaying explosion VFX
  • Bugfix for friendly enemies not playing death animation when room is cleared
  • Bugfix for Jirou disappearing mid-cutscene
  • Bugfix for obstacle sprites not getting updated when replaced by a new obstacle
  • Bugfix for player sprite appearing small in Game Over screen
  • Bugfix for Shoot set pieces being unable to target obstacles next to the piece
  • Bugfixes for touchscreen interactions

