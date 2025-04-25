 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18239667
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi there!
To celebrate the upcoming weekend, we've prepared a little riddle for you. The answer is hidden in today's update.

"Something new is lurking – still shy, but close.
Color is the key… but not everyone knows where to look."

We're curious to see who will solve the riddle and guess what feature we're working on

If you'd like to share your video of the hunt for the solution, don’t forget to include:
#farmmanagerworld #fmwweekendriddle #timetofarm

And be sure to post the link on our Discord as well:
https://discord.com/channels/1301486080788267040/1301494034174578761

