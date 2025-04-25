 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Major 25 April 2025 Build 18239664 Edited 25 April 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Stage Added!

  • Added Stage 4 to the game
  • Stage 4 is now accessible in practice mode.

Adjustments

  • Reduced the amount needed to buy alt colors to 1000 data per color.
  • Reduced the increment for buying credits from 1000 increase to a 500 increase.
  • Added a function where some bosses give off small amounts of hyper energy when reaching a certain HP threshold.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Rouge Delta wouldn't leave it's temporary speed/invul mode when using it's special weapon, keeping the color blue and increased ship speed.
  • Fixed alt colors not displaying properly when the ship spawns/during cutscenes.
  • Fixed a bug where the continue screen wouldn't show if the player ship is destroyed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2173851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link