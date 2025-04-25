Greetings ladies, gentlemen, and any eldritch entities watching us from the void!

As the prophecy foretold, we are approaching the completion of our performance patch. Alas, the Old Ones are unpredictable and their favor ever-fickle, therefore we are asking for volunteers to gaze upon our latest creation before we unleash it upon all our players!

We have been testing the update thoroughly ourselves, and we will keep doing so for several days more - yet there might be issues and bugs that have slipped through. That is why we are only allowing those who deliberately choose to enter to experience it for now; and if all goes according to plan, the update shall be released to everyone next week.

If you wish to heed this call, all you need to do is right-click on Stygian: Outer Gods in your Steam client Library and go to properties - betas, click on the drop-down menu next to "Beta Participation" and select "_publicbeta":

Your game will then update to this experimental version - besides improved performance, you will also be able to hear Victoria's voice in more dialogues, and the achievement of "Burglar in Training" will be properly awarded as well. Anytime you wish to return to the public, stable version of the game, just follow the same steps and select "None" from the beta list

Just don't forget, brethren - help us by reporting any problems and issues you encounter on your journey to Kingsport and beyond. Most importantly, let us know whether you feel the performance improvements we strive for - and if you can, include your computer specifications and the settings you play at with your reports. Share your impressions here in the comments, in Steam Discussions or, even better, come join our ranks on the official Stygian: Outer Gods Discord server!

Thank you, and may your descent into madness be swift and joyous!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2581410/Stygian_Outer_Gods/