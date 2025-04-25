Adventurers, gather 'round! We have exciting news to share with our community.
We're thrilled to announce that Never Split the Party is now fully optimized and compatible with the Steam Deck! Whether you're questing from your couch, during your commute, or anywhere else life takes you, your favorite cooperative dungeon crawler is now available in the palm of your hands.
What This Means For You:
-
Enjoy the complete Never Split the Party experience on the go
-
Full controller support with intuitive Steam Deck button mapping
-
Optimized performance and battery life
-
Cloud save compatibility between your PC and Steam Deck
Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure the transition from desktop to handheld is seamless, with no compromises to the gameplay you know and love.
Download the latest update today and continue your adventures wherever you are. Because now, no matter where your party gathers, you can take the dungeon with you!
Never Split the Party. Now Portable. Always Together.
👾 JOIN THE ADVENTURE TODAY! 👾
CLICK HERE TO DIVE INTO THE DUNGEON
Gather your bravest friends and embark on a journey through treacherous depths. Will your party survive where others have fallen?
FULL CHANGE LOG
Fix bone rigidbody unsimulated
Nerfed Skeleton.
Fixed Null Reference in OptionsMenu & Settings.
Polished Server Browser.
Fixed GUI scale for SteamDeck Resolution.
Improved build logging.
Added label for virtual keyboard.
Handle controller navigation of input fields after virtual keyboard is closed.
Add Brewing Pot
Add Brewing Recipes
Add temporary test Brewing Pot to lobby in editor
Add animator override to moves to use triggers and transitions for more complicated movement
Add spin attack to Zarathan
Add projectile bounce and swap projectiles to default no trigger (prepare for issues for a while)
Add bounce to Zarathan spike attack
Set ui focus for Direct Connect menu on load.
Refactored PlatformServices.
Removed PlatformServicesSteam.cs.
Implemented SteamDeck virtual keyboard in theory.
Improved character editor controller support.
Polished Options menu to be fully usable with controller.
Fix SentinelOfDestruction firing up on clients
Add if unity editor block to steam api init in update
Add StoneBlock to placeables to ensure it is registered with networkmanager
Add SyncVar attribute to weapon repeat count and angle to fix player split shot not syncing across clients
Auto-hide the chat lobby command label if there's no icon (switch or xbox controllers)
Added Talk controller icons.
Added keyboard arrows attack icon.
Updated icon sets.
Set icons for PS5, SteamDeck & Switch.
Updated to xbox series icons.
Removed old InputManager.cs
Added Select key.
Added Red Blood Stain Networked.prefab for Level 5 debris.
Organized main scene objects.
Started adding new InputIconManager which supports rewired better and steamdeck.
Added damageable stone block.
Fix lightable syncing fully using rpc
Changed room loading path to not depend on anything hard coded.
Fix typo on Exploding Pots Description
Add ForceTimer flag to challenge to display run timer
Add ForceTimer true to race against time
Null check player inventory on Familiar line 96
Improve lightable syncing
More tiles work.
Generated Ground tiles.
Generated other animated water rule tiles.
Added RuleTile generator.
Added Animated Rule Tile for water.
Added Rule Tile Grass.asset
Fix for Multiplayer Play Mode room loading.
Add players needed to lobby menu
Prevent clients from spawning stairs in lobby
Remove references to Launcher variables in client side code
Enabled fast enter play mode.
Added Multiplayer Play Mode
Changed Weapon prefab selection to an integer index so that it can be synced properly.
Clear debris on level clear
Remove code parenting debris to room
Remove potion logging to console on drop
Add extra condition checking for Projectile Targets set to All in Player Vs Player
Improved Paladin weapon sounds and light scaling.
Turn up pumpkins to double shot Increased Pumpkin seed visibility
Turned up Pumpking attacks.
Fixed Supply Drop item spawning in wrong position on clients.
Fixed potions being randomly generated.
Add OnReconnect action to Items for spawning Familiars
Fixed Spawned script doesn't move the Cauldron and Pumpkins on clients.
More improvements to transport selection.
Rewrote transport selection code.
Added fail build check to release script.
Add conditional rpc/cmd on DoPickup to fix Weasel authority error
Remove isLocalPlayer from class setting syncvar hook
Fix rechargable class items not updating in lobby
Fix misaligned room on floor 4
Add index bounds check to CmdLevel
Add camera null check for camera shake
Remove network identity from red blood stain causing exception on player death
Fixed steam networking never getting used.
Removed ForceSteamTransport.
Fixed wind beast not moving enough.
Moves were always pausing movement.
Improved Move DebugLogging again.
Fixed Earth Giant's ground attack is not functioning.
MoveOld.OnComplete was not getting called.
Improved move DebugLogging.
Fixed Door light positions are off
Fixed lobbies not getting left or created sometimes.
Increased lobby logging.
Flagged inventory logging.
Add option to options menu and player prefs settings for visual show speedrun timer
Ensure all displayed timers use NetworkTime.time for comparison
Fix Runstart using different time source to time display checks
Delete moved files
Fix Stonecutter spawning stairs using relative position
Fix dropable types 0 on reconnect
Fix ping being displayed as seconds with floating point
Add networking to lightables
Added test prefabs to level 1 spawn room
Add extra Zarathan move steps for spin attack
Started integrating Zaratan.
Add console variable attr to IsTestBuild
Fix test build checking
Fixed NullReferenceException: Object reference not set to an instance of an object.
UnityEngine.Component.get_gameObject () (at <bbe2d12556b34749917620425ebb4662>:0)
Legend.Carryable.OnThrownHit (UnityEngine.Collision2D collision) (at C:/Users/bryan/Documents/Never Split The Party/Assets/Source/Carryable.cs:88)
Legend.Carryable.OnCollisionEnter2D (UnityEngine.Collision2D collision) (at C:/Users/bryan/Documents/Never Split The Party/Assets/Source/Carryable.cs:66)
Improved version check handling.
Cleaned up WireVersion code.
Fixed PlayerVisual not showing on CharacterEditor.
Removed SpriteSkin Awake method.
Improved error checking in SpriteSkin.
SpriteSkin clean ups.
Increased PlayerVisual logging.
Cleaned up SpriteSkin
Fixed null references in failed connection in FizzySteamworks.
Fixed ArgumentOutOfRangeException in AssignRoles.
Better null checking in OnServerDisconnect.
Improved OnDiePrefab server checking.
Prevent damageable spawning prefab OnDie on client side with NetworkServer.active check
Null check Door visual during padlock check
Fixed call stack line numbers again.
parentRenderer was not a parentRenderer.
Fixed Door.visual null exception.
Enabled editor to connect to published game servers with version checking disabled.
Enabled exception line numbers by switching to development builds.
Localized announcements.
Fix wooden chest spawn from supply drop
Fix spawned script for aligning large tiled placeables
Potential fix for null ref when using a potion on client.
Adjust room alignments Add hidden room chest layouts
Check for player null in OnServerDisconnect
Removed Pickup.Item since it was causing Null references.
💌 EXCLUSIVE INSIDER ACCESS 💌
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER to unlock:
-
Early access to beta features
-
Invitation to our private Discord community
-
Developer insights and behind-the-scenes content
-
First look at upcoming content packs
Changed files in this update