Adventurers, gather 'round! We have exciting news to share with our community.

We're thrilled to announce that Never Split the Party is now fully optimized and compatible with the Steam Deck! Whether you're questing from your couch, during your commute, or anywhere else life takes you, your favorite cooperative dungeon crawler is now available in the palm of your hands.

What This Means For You:

Enjoy the complete Never Split the Party experience on the go

Full controller support with intuitive Steam Deck button mapping

Optimized performance and battery life

Cloud save compatibility between your PC and Steam Deck

Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure the transition from desktop to handheld is seamless, with no compromises to the gameplay you know and love.

Download the latest update today and continue your adventures wherever you are. Because now, no matter where your party gathers, you can take the dungeon with you!

Never Split the Party. Now Portable. Always Together.

Gather your bravest friends and embark on a journey through treacherous depths. Will your party survive where others have fallen?

FULL CHANGE LOG

Fix bone rigidbody unsimulated

Nerfed Skeleton.

Fixed Null Reference in OptionsMenu & Settings.

Polished Server Browser.

Fixed GUI scale for SteamDeck Resolution.

Improved build logging.

Added label for virtual keyboard.

Handle controller navigation of input fields after virtual keyboard is closed.

Add Brewing Pot

Add Brewing Recipes

Add temporary test Brewing Pot to lobby in editor

Add animator override to moves to use triggers and transitions for more complicated movement

Add spin attack to Zarathan

Add projectile bounce and swap projectiles to default no trigger (prepare for issues for a while)

Add bounce to Zarathan spike attack

Set ui focus for Direct Connect menu on load.

Refactored PlatformServices.

Removed PlatformServicesSteam.cs.

Implemented SteamDeck virtual keyboard in theory.

Improved character editor controller support.

Polished Options menu to be fully usable with controller.

Fix SentinelOfDestruction firing up on clients

Add if unity editor block to steam api init in update

Add StoneBlock to placeables to ensure it is registered with networkmanager

Add SyncVar attribute to weapon repeat count and angle to fix player split shot not syncing across clients

Auto-hide the chat lobby command label if there's no icon (switch or xbox controllers)

Added Talk controller icons.

Added keyboard arrows attack icon.

Updated icon sets.

Set icons for PS5, SteamDeck & Switch.

Updated to xbox series icons.

Removed old InputManager.cs

Added Select key.

Added Red Blood Stain Networked.prefab for Level 5 debris.

Organized main scene objects.

Started adding new InputIconManager which supports rewired better and steamdeck.

Added damageable stone block.

Fix lightable syncing fully using rpc

Changed room loading path to not depend on anything hard coded.

Fix typo on Exploding Pots Description

Add ForceTimer flag to challenge to display run timer

Add ForceTimer true to race against time

Null check player inventory on Familiar line 96

Improve lightable syncing

More tiles work.

Generated Ground tiles.

Generated other animated water rule tiles.

Added RuleTile generator.

Added Animated Rule Tile for water.

Added Rule Tile Grass.asset

Fix for Multiplayer Play Mode room loading.

Add players needed to lobby menu

Prevent clients from spawning stairs in lobby

Remove references to Launcher variables in client side code

Enabled fast enter play mode.

Added Multiplayer Play Mode

Changed Weapon prefab selection to an integer index so that it can be synced properly.

Clear debris on level clear

Remove code parenting debris to room

Remove potion logging to console on drop

Add extra condition checking for Projectile Targets set to All in Player Vs Player

Improved Paladin weapon sounds and light scaling.

Turn up pumpkins to double shot Increased Pumpkin seed visibility

Turned up Pumpking attacks.

Fixed Supply Drop item spawning in wrong position on clients.

Fixed potions being randomly generated.

Add OnReconnect action to Items for spawning Familiars

Fixed Spawned script doesn't move the Cauldron and Pumpkins on clients.

More improvements to transport selection.

Rewrote transport selection code.

Added fail build check to release script.

Add conditional rpc/cmd on DoPickup to fix Weasel authority error

Remove isLocalPlayer from class setting syncvar hook

Fix rechargable class items not updating in lobby

Fix misaligned room on floor 4

Add index bounds check to CmdLevel

Add camera null check for camera shake

Remove network identity from red blood stain causing exception on player death

Fixed steam networking never getting used.

Removed ForceSteamTransport.

Fixed wind beast not moving enough.

Moves were always pausing movement.

Improved Move DebugLogging again.

Fixed Earth Giant's ground attack is not functioning.

MoveOld.OnComplete was not getting called.

Improved move DebugLogging.

Fixed Door light positions are off

Fixed lobbies not getting left or created sometimes.

Increased lobby logging.

Flagged inventory logging.

Add option to options menu and player prefs settings for visual show speedrun timer

Ensure all displayed timers use NetworkTime.time for comparison

Fix Runstart using different time source to time display checks

Delete moved files

Fix Stonecutter spawning stairs using relative position

Fix dropable types 0 on reconnect

Fix ping being displayed as seconds with floating point

Add networking to lightables

Added test prefabs to level 1 spawn room

Add extra Zarathan move steps for spin attack

Started integrating Zaratan.

Add console variable attr to IsTestBuild

Fix test build checking

Fixed NullReferenceException: Object reference not set to an instance of an object.

UnityEngine.Component.get_gameObject () (at <bbe2d12556b34749917620425ebb4662>:0)

Legend.Carryable.OnThrownHit (UnityEngine.Collision2D collision) (at C:/Users/bryan/Documents/Never Split The Party/Assets/Source/Carryable.cs:88)

Legend.Carryable.OnCollisionEnter2D (UnityEngine.Collision2D collision) (at C:/Users/bryan/Documents/Never Split The Party/Assets/Source/Carryable.cs:66)

Improved version check handling.

Cleaned up WireVersion code.

Fixed PlayerVisual not showing on CharacterEditor.

Removed SpriteSkin Awake method.

Improved error checking in SpriteSkin.

SpriteSkin clean ups.

Increased PlayerVisual logging.

Cleaned up SpriteSkin

Fixed null references in failed connection in FizzySteamworks.

Fixed ArgumentOutOfRangeException in AssignRoles.

Better null checking in OnServerDisconnect.

Improved OnDiePrefab server checking.

Prevent damageable spawning prefab OnDie on client side with NetworkServer.active check

Null check Door visual during padlock check

Fixed call stack line numbers again.

parentRenderer was not a parentRenderer.

Fixed Door.visual null exception.

Enabled editor to connect to published game servers with version checking disabled.

Enabled exception line numbers by switching to development builds.

Localized announcements.

Fix wooden chest spawn from supply drop

Fix spawned script for aligning large tiled placeables

Potential fix for null ref when using a potion on client.

Adjust room alignments Add hidden room chest layouts

Check for player null in OnServerDisconnect

Removed Pickup.Item since it was causing Null references.

