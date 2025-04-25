This is what has changed in Early Access 3.6

• Updated and changed the Blue Bolt Blasters model and effects. (Lower spec systems could lag when using the Bolt Blaster. This has now been fixed)

• Updated and changed the Red Bolt Blasters model and effects. (Lower spec systems could lag when using the Bolt Blaster. This has now been fixed)

• Resized the image of the arcade machines background for when the level is complete in Bit's and Bot's.

• Removed a virus whirlwind that should not have appeared near the ceiling windows button in Bit's and Bot's.

• Updated the joystick model on the arcade machine in Bit's and Bot's and the intro cutscene.

• Updated the joystick model on the cctv screens in Bit's and Bot's and the intro cutscene.

• Resized the grass texture on the Build a Western Table.

• Replaced the eye models on the hire staff photos in Bit's and Bot's and the intro cut scene.

• Fixed a visual glitch where a rectangle would keep appearing on the blue presents in Bit's and Bot's.

• Changed the whip holders model in Bit's and Bot's and the intro cut scene.

• Updated the help bot model in Bit's and Bot's, The intro cutscene and every level it appears in.

• Updated the help bot stand model in every level it appears in.

• Updated the flying help bot model in every level it appears in.

• Bolt could get stuck on some scenary near the rocket in W4-8 and W4-B4. This has been fixed.

• Fixed a button prompt not disappearing on a screw in the ground in W1-4.

• Updated the Bolt Bot model on every checkpoint in the game.