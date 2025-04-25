🚗 Hey Awesome Drivers!
We have the next update ready!
But before we explain what's actually in this update, here's a brief instruction.
Sometimes you can have a problem with launching the game (or some parts of it) after the update. This issue could be related to Steam and not the game itself. If you encounter a problem like that, please check your local files here:
And now, let's get back to our update...
Here's what we did:
-
significant FPS gains due to reflection optimization
-
hiding spot where you can hide from the police – reaching it ends the chase (there’s a distance bar on the screen, and also an indicator)
-
the ability to hang license plates in the shed (on a special shelf behind the poster)
-
an option to disable notifications in the settings
-
slightly reduced police speed
-
fixed the quest related to upgrading the shed and buying it from the old man
-
some changes to the economy, so you can now make a bit more profit from cheaper cars
-
improved the “Cars For Sale” screen – instead of Market Price, you’ll now see the car’s value after restoring it to 100%
-
increased scroll speed on several screens
-
fixed a glitch in the quest log
-
removed a memory leak that occurred when adding car parts to the inventory
-
made improvements in translations for French, German, and Portuguese
Many of you often ask about the ability to hide the UI in the game. This is just a reminder that there’s an option to disable it completely (using the ] key). We’ve also recently added the option to hide car hints ːsteamhappyː
We're still open for your opinions, suggestions, and all the feedback - it helps us improve the game!
Thank you!
Join our Discord ːsteamhappyː
[url=https://discord.com/invite/D8ht5td]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44748159/992c75930c47f81e5ba77ee8f77b6be5f4e5f229.png)
[/url]
🏎️ Used Cars Simulator Dev Crew
Changed files in this update