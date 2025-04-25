🚗 Hey Awesome Drivers!

But before we explain what's actually in this update, here's a brief instruction.

Sometimes you can have a problem with launching the game (or some parts of it) after the update. This issue could be related to Steam and not the game itself. If you encounter a problem like that, please check your local files here:





Here's what we did:

significant FPS gains due to reflection optimization

hiding spot where you can hide from the police – reaching it ends the chase (there’s a distance bar on the screen, and also an indicator)



the ability to hang license plates in the shed (on a special shelf behind the poster)



an option to disable notifications in the settings



slightly reduced police speed

fixed the quest related to upgrading the shed and buying it from the old man

some changes to the economy, so you can now make a bit more profit from cheaper cars

improved the “Cars For Sale” screen – instead of Market Price, you’ll now see the car’s value after restoring it to 100%



increased scroll speed on several screens

fixed a glitch in the quest log

removed a memory leak that occurred when adding car parts to the inventory

made improvements in translations for French, German, and Portuguese

Many of you often ask about the ability to hide the UI in the game. This is just a reminder that there’s an option to disable it completely (using the ] key). We’ve also recently added the option to hide car hints ːsteamhappyː

We're still open for your opinions, suggestions, and all the feedback - it helps us improve the game!

Thank you!

Join our Discord ːsteamhappyː

[url=https://discord.com/invite/D8ht5td]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44748159/992c75930c47f81e5ba77ee8f77b6be5f4e5f229.png)

[/url]

🏎️ Used Cars Simulator Dev Crew