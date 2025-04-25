 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18239557 Edited 25 April 2025 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
🚗 Hey Awesome Drivers!

We have the next update ready!

But before we explain what's actually in this update, here's a brief instruction.

Sometimes you can have a problem with launching the game (or some parts of it) after the update. This issue could be related to Steam and not the game itself. If you encounter a problem like that, please check your local files here:


And now, let's get back to our update...

Here's what we did:

  • significant FPS gains due to reflection optimization

  • hiding spot where you can hide from the police – reaching it ends the chase (there’s a distance bar on the screen, and also an indicator)

  • the ability to hang license plates in the shed (on a special shelf behind the poster)

  • an option to disable notifications in the settings

  • slightly reduced police speed

  • fixed the quest related to upgrading the shed and buying it from the old man

  • some changes to the economy, so you can now make a bit more profit from cheaper cars

  • improved the “Cars For Sale” screen – instead of Market Price, you’ll now see the car’s value after restoring it to 100%

  • increased scroll speed on several screens

  • fixed a glitch in the quest log

  • removed a memory leak that occurred when adding car parts to the inventory

  • made improvements in translations for French, German, and Portuguese

Many of you often ask about the ability to hide the UI in the game. This is just a reminder that there’s an option to disable it completely (using the ] key). We’ve also recently added the option to hide car hints ːsteamhappyː

We're still open for your opinions, suggestions, and all the feedback - it helps us improve the game!

Thank you!

Join our Discord ːsteamhappyː

[url=https://discord.com/invite/D8ht5td]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44748159/992c75930c47f81e5ba77ee8f77b6be5f4e5f229.png)
[/url]

🏎️ Used Cars Simulator Dev Crew

