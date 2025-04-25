-
Made raised squads always follow the player by default, unless their last order was to stock up.
Fixed villagers sometimes failing to find fishing spots in lakes and swamps.
Fixed NPC navigation in tightly packed settlements.
Fixed missing translations in some of the new menus, screens, and quests.
Fixed fish not being searchable by name in storage and delivery screens.
Fixed a crash for clients in co-op related to displaying farm animal information.
Fixed a crash related to villagers fishing when players go to sleep.
Fixed a rare crash when waiting for a fish to bite.
Fixed a crash related to fishing attempts without any bait available.
Fixed a crash related to pet cats acquired from quests.
Hotfix [April 25]
