25 April 2025 Build 18239484 Edited 25 April 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Made raised squads always follow the player by default, unless their last order was to stock up.

  • Fixed villagers sometimes failing to find fishing spots in lakes and swamps.

  • Fixed NPC navigation in tightly packed settlements.

  • Fixed missing translations in some of the new menus, screens, and quests.

  • Fixed fish not being searchable by name in storage and delivery screens.

  • Fixed a crash for clients in co-op related to displaying farm animal information.

  • Fixed a crash related to villagers fishing when players go to sleep.

  • Fixed a rare crash when waiting for a fish to bite.

  • Fixed a crash related to fishing attempts without any bait available.

  • Fixed a crash related to pet cats acquired from quests.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1812451
