25 April 2025 Build 18239471 Edited 25 April 2025 – 15:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello everyone,

This update moves Patch #36 to the main stable branch and includes several minor improvements, such as:

  • Thoughts from sins on the medium level have been weakened (by 35%).

  • Improved the daily report hint. Now it only shows what has actually changed, making it more readable and concise.

  • Participants in ceremonies receive a positive thought.

  • If the roof is closed, clicking on a building will select the building, not the character inside.

  • The immobility trait now specifies the reason why the character cannot move.

  • When peasant terror begins, you receive a problem flag indicating how long it will affect migration.

  • The rare book merchant Scriptonic now visits every 10 days without fail.

  • Fixed a rare bug where diplomacy buttons on the global map wouldn’t click.

  • Some letters on the map are now wider, allowing them to be closed on monitors with lower resolutions.

The remaining changes in Patch, including A Debt of Honor, can be found below.

Thank you for your feedback and activity; we look forward to your thoughts.

Patch #36 (Beta) Changelog

Debt Of Honor

When you come to the aid of a neighboring ruler in desperate situations, such as helping against the Unholy Horde, supporting an heir (or your puppet) in a rebellion, or protecting them from destruction by another king, honor binds them to repay you with a diplomatic concession.

This could be a peace treaty, joining your state, leaving another state, or paying substantial tribute.

A debt of honor does not need to be claimed immediately; it can be deferred, as it remains valid as long as both rulers are alive.

Balance:

  • Army Recruitment: The balance of army recruitment by kings on the map at medium and easy difficulty levels.

  • AI Peace Agreements: AI that has signed peace with the player will no longer attack the player's vassals.

  • Training Limits: Soldier training is now limited by the inspector’s combat level / XP bonuses are calculated based on command level / training XP coefficients have been reduced.

  • Inspection XP: Added XP gain for conducting inspections in the Chancellery.

  • Guaranteed Peace: At Peaceful and Medium difficulty levels, you will now always be able to conclude a peace agreement. And since the peace treaty is now always available, its cost has increased.

  • Unholy Horde Limit: Fixed a bug where the Unholy Horde could increase its number of warriors beyond the 60-unit limit after capturing cities.

  • Bishop Housing: Bishops will now receive the "Homeless" thought if they do not have their own house.

  • Pilgrim Behavior: Pilgrims will attack everyone, but only once. After receiving food, they will leave the city within a day.

  • Reward Thought Adjustment: The strength of the "rewarded me" thought now depends on the number of rings the target has. Its also lasts longer.

  • Bishop Sermons: If there are few fanatics in the city, the Bishop will occasionally hold faith sermons himself. If relations with the king are below 0, he will do so almost daily.

  • A new way to appease the Bishop: Added a thought from the bishop to the king regarding holding sermons.

  • Sins strength: Sins on medium and hardcore difficulty now have a stronger negative impact on mood.

  • Church Attendance Exploit Fix: To prevent exploits, filters for church attendance have been removed. The House of Sophia is now open to all children.

  • Bishop Punishment Demands: The Bishop may demand the punishment of a lord whose relation with him is below -25 (previously -50).

  • Matriarch Hostility Penalty: The negative thought among peasants (and especially fanatics) has been strengthened if the Matriarch is hostile toward you (below -25).

  • Enemy behaviour Incoming enemies and rebels will set fire to no more than 6 buildings in the city.

UI and QOL:

  • Performance Optimization: Optimized map decor performance—significant improvement in saves with large amounts of placed decor.

  • Date Planning Trait: Characters planning a date will now have a trait indicating this in their menu.

  • Squad Menu Tooltip: Added a tooltip marker next to the "stay behind" checkbox in the squad menu.

  • Exit Logic: Characters from the same faction will now exit the local map through the same random exit.

  • Fertilization Toggle: Added a checkbox to disable automatic field fertilization (in field building menus).

  • Training Warning Notification: Added a notification on the right side if many soldiers (30% or more) cannot train due to an inadequate instructor level.

  • Inspector Auto-Replacement: Automatic replacement of the inspector with the Chancellery in buildings where the inspector was previously assigned.

  • Sexual Need Tooltip: For monogamous characters, if they gain the "High Sexual Need" trait, the tooltip now includes extra information.

  • Spouse Relationship Tip: Added an advisor tip if a monogamous character’s relationship with their spouse drops below 0.

  • Guest greeting: Lowered the priority of the king's greeting activity so that an arriving guest does not interrupt the king's important actions.

  • Hall notofications: Added an arrow to the hall if no inspector is assigned there.

Fixes:

  • Menu Music: Fixed a bug where main menu music wouldn’t stop if the "Continue" button was pressed right after returning to the main menu.

  • Tooltip Spacing: Fixed a bug where {optional...} variables in tooltips would still take up a line even without data, causing excessive blank lines (especially in the "Plundering" action).

  • Quest Hint Display: Fixed a bug where quest results didn’t show [nested_hints], e.g., "Heir Won!" and "King Won!" during the AI heir rebellion if the player supported the losing side.

  • Avatar Icon Alignment: Fixed incorrect positioning of quest icons with avatars—they are now properly aligned.

  • Aid Restriction: The player can no longer send aid to both the rebellious lord and the legitimate king in AI rebellion quests.

  • Captured Lord Fix: Fixed a bug where capturing lords didn't work properly—they weren’t considered the player’s prisoners, many actions were disabled, and their original faction didn’t request ransom.

  • Grave Display: A lord’s grave will not appear in the building list unless their body is burned.

  • Tutorial Global Map Button: Fixed a bug in the tutorial where the player couldn't access the global map button during the "trade with neighbor" step.

  • Beheading Requirement: Only beheading now counts toward the achievement for punishing innocents.

  • Ring Inheritance: Fixed inheritance of rings when the king inherits them.

  • Captivity Punishment Reset: Fixed the "captivity" punishment type being reset after loading a game.

  • Training Grounds UI: Updated the interface for the training grounds building.

  • Inspection Limit: Fixed the ability to inspect the training grounds multiple times a day.

  • Thought Tooltip: Changed tooltip for the thought "sex with peasant".

  • Localization Issue: Changing localization no longer affects the display of the punished group selection on the execution platform.

  • Knowledge Reset: Blinding a lord will now reset their ongoing knowledge learning.

  • Bandit Bribe Bug: Fixed a bug where the "Bribe" action in a bandit camp triggered the "Bribe to Attack" action.

  • Overpopulation Thought: Fixed missing context in the tooltip for the "Overpopulation" thought.

  • Training Battle End: Training battles will now end if the training grounds are destroyed.

  • Duel Softlock: Fixed a bug where a duel wouldn’t reset if it didn’t end in one participant’s death.

  • Mood from Sins: Fixed a bug where the effect of sins on mood was always lower than intended in version 2.5.

  • Tutorial Softlocks: Fixed rare softlocks in the tutorial.

  • Stacked Thoughts: Fixed a bug where the "Foreigners are pushing us out!" thought could stack up to 3 times.

  • Manual Battle Softlock: Fixed a potential softlock in manual battles on the global map when aiding an ally in defense.

  • Frozen Characters: Fixed a bug causing characters to freeze in place.

  • Encyclopedia Image: Updated the image in the encyclopedia article about the execution platform.

  • Family Grouping Bug: Fixed a bug in the "Father and Three Daughters" family setup where daughters didn’t appear grouped as children of the same character in the dynasty menu.

  • No-Handed Loop: Fixed a bug where a lord without both hands could enter an infinite gear loop. Now, a one-handed lord will return their shield to storage, and a no-handed lord will also return weapons and dagger since they can’t use them.

  • Charismatic Trait: The "Charismatic" trait now gives an interest bonus only to characters of the opposite sex.

  • Revenge Limitation: Characters can no longer develop a desire for revenge against a child.

  • Wall Construction Bug: Fixed a bug where builders could get stuck when constructing walls in narrow map areas.

  • Seduction Bonus Bug: Fixed a bug where a seduction target wouldn’t get a relationship bonus with the king if the king himself was the seducer.

  • Bribe Restriction Tooltip: Forced "bribe for sex" command on a peasant is now blocked for monogamous characters (with a tooltip explaining why).

  • Fire effect: Fixed a bug where fire particles sometimes remained in buildings after extinguishing was completed.

  • Enemy behaviour:Fixed a bug where enemy armies raiding the player's city looted resources instead of gold

  • Hints: Reduced the height of empty lines in hints.

  • Puppets assassination: Fixed nighttime assassination by puppets

  • Puppets bribery: Fixed puppet bribery of the player's lord

