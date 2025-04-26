Thank you for playing 『FUBUKI ～zero in on Holoearth～ HOLOLIVE ALTERNATIVE』.

Based on feedback from users who have played so far, we have implemented an update at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 26 (JST), to provide a better experience for both existing and new players. Please see the details below. Note: Some spoilers may be included.

🦊----------------------------------------------------🦊

🌽Major Updates🌽

・Added "Dodge Dash" feature (can be enabled from the menu)

- When enabled, the dash becomes invincible during its duration.

- A red effect appears during the dodge dash, and a special effect is triggered when dodging through an attack.

As this affects gameplay systems, it must be enabled manually from the menu. We hope this makes the gameplay even more exhilarating!

・Added rough difficulty display to stage selection.

・Added time tracking features for time attack players.

- Clear time is now shown for each stage (results screen and stage selection).

- Timer now supports centiSeconds format.

- Best times and total time are shown at the ending.

We hope this helps players aiming for speedruns and RTA!

🌽Detailed Changes🌽

・Player controls:

- Pressing "Jump + Attack" while on the ground now triggers a "Spin Slash."

- Increased damage of the triple slash combo.

- Increased the damage radius of charged shots.

・Gameplay systems:

- Shortened logo display on second and subsequent game launches.

- Fixed a mismatch in the description and actual required "Super Chats" for extra lives (7→6).

- Fixed an issue where tea leaves would sometimes decrease when returning to stage select.

- Ending staff credits can now be fast-forwarded by holding a button.

- Clear time and best time are now shown in the post-clear mini-game.

- Slightly adjusted item prices in the shop.

- Important items like "Super Tea" now have enhanced color highlights.

- Fixed performance drop that could occur after defeating a boss.

・"Oeyama Temple Ruins" stage:

- Reduced the HP of the boss’s clones.

- Fixed an issue where small Fubuzilla lacked corruption effect.

・"Frozen Theme Park" stage:

- Greatly reduced the hitbox of the mid-boss’s spear.

・"Underground Ruins" stage:

- Added a helpful mechanic at the location where 【け】 is obtained.

- Placed guiding tea leaves in unclear areas of the wire mesh zone.

- Added a platform in the fall safety zone to make it less punishing.

- Added telegraph lines for the final boss's punch attack and adjusted height so it can be dodged with a ground dash.

- Adjusted the number of cannon shots and slightly reduced damage.

- Slightly reduced hitboxes for several of the final boss's attacks.

- Fixed a bug where some bullets from the hidden boss were not spawning.

・Minor bug fixes

🦊----------------------------------------------------🦊

By setting BGM to 0, you can play while enjoying your favorite music!

How about trying it out with Fubuki-san's songs or a variety of other styles?

We hope you continue to enjoy 『FUBUKI ～zero in on Holoearth～ HOLOLIVE ALTERNATIVE』.

※This title is based on the world of Hololive Alternative teaser PV, manga, etc., and may differ from official lore in certain elements or expressions.