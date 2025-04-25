 Skip to content

Major 25 April 2025 Build 18239363
##1.35
ADDED 14 new adventure rooms (total 84)
ADDED 12 new spawn to adventures (total 145)
ADDED Mercenary unit to most scenarios that can be bought for gold and use no recruits
Expensive to buy and maintain upkeep
ADDED Themed adventures, locks, and keys to Realm of Aerde scenario for skull locations
Each skull location has a monster theme
FIXED constructs use no recruits.
FIXED formatting issue in economy screen

Since release there have been many features added thanks to player input including the very successful mini-4x Warlords scenario.

