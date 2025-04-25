 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18239332 Edited 25 April 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed balloon soft lock.

  • Fixed input not being locked when typing in save file name.

  • Fixed weather station not completing correctly for some people.

  • Fixed rocked engines particle not showing up for mirrored rocket engines.

Changed files in this update

