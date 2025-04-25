-
Fixed balloon soft lock.
-
Fixed input not being locked when typing in save file name.
-
Fixed weather station not completing correctly for some people.
-
Fixed rocked engines particle not showing up for mirrored rocket engines.
Small Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2660461
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update