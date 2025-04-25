 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Major 25 April 2025 Build 18239317 Edited 25 April 2025 – 14:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New

  • New heist: DEA Office. (with 4 new achievements)

  • Spanish localization

  • Ping system: use middle mouse button to ping positions, guards or cameras

  • Stamina system: sprinting now costs stamina, but you can now sprint with a bag!

Changes

  • Upstairs layout of Jewelry Store heist changed a bit.

  • Guards no longer walk behind the containers on Docks Warehouse heist.

  • The level calculation has been adjusted. You now need less experience to progress to the next level. (This will subsequently increase your current level)

Fixes

  • Fixed buttons for level selector (projector) showing for non host players.

  • Fixed some doors on Docks Warehouse heist.

  • Fixed ready zone and escape zone not detecting players to already stand in zone once it activates.

  • Fixed spawning duplicate loot.

  • Fixed difficulty seletor showing for non host players when joining a lobby.

  • Fixed money not updating after buying tool.

  • Fixed some objectives on Docks Warehouse heist.

  • Fixed "Invite" button showing when playing offline.

  • Fixed some doors opening in wrong direction.

  • Fixed "First try" achievement only unlocking for host.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3382821
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3382822
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link