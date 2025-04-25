New
New heist: DEA Office. (with 4 new achievements)
Spanish localization
Ping system: use middle mouse button to ping positions, guards or cameras
Stamina system: sprinting now costs stamina, but you can now sprint with a bag!
Changes
Upstairs layout of Jewelry Store heist changed a bit.
Guards no longer walk behind the containers on Docks Warehouse heist.
The level calculation has been adjusted. You now need less experience to progress to the next level. (This will subsequently increase your current level)
Fixes
Fixed buttons for level selector (projector) showing for non host players.
Fixed some doors on Docks Warehouse heist.
Fixed ready zone and escape zone not detecting players to already stand in zone once it activates.
Fixed spawning duplicate loot.
Fixed difficulty seletor showing for non host players when joining a lobby.
Fixed money not updating after buying tool.
Fixed some objectives on Docks Warehouse heist.
Fixed "Invite" button showing when playing offline.
Fixed some doors opening in wrong direction.
Fixed "First try" achievement only unlocking for host.
