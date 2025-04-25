When modifying the custom key bindings, support for modifying the key bindings of the Azerty keyboard has been added.

When modifying the custom key bindings, prompts for modifying the keys of the Azerty keyboard have been added to the corresponding Azerty key names.

The bug that when making a bet with the wanderer using gold coins, the game would wrongly accept the key input commands has been fixed.

The bug that when the arrow keys (↑↓←→) on the keyboard and the keys 4, 5, 6, 8 on the numeric keypad are released, the character would still continue to move has been fixed.

Now the walls in the bottom row of the aquarium can no longer be removed, but they can be replaced.

The bug that objects on the layout page could be placed in positions where the floor has not been laid has been fixed.

The bug that customers in the aquarium would go to points beyond the boundaries of the map has been fixed.

The bug that in the beach scene, clicking the shortcut key of the layout panel would wrongly bring up the layout panel has been fixed.

The bug that the function of turning off the character's collision body did not take effect correctly when the layout panel was opened has been fixed.