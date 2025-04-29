Hello, Friends!

Our first major Content Update is here! Friends, Furniture, and Frozen Peaks brings frosty flair, flowery fun, and fantastic friendship improvements to the Island.



Players can explore expansions to Icy Peak (Blizzard Peak and Snow Village), discover new weather and flowers, and enjoy tons of story and cosmetics– from bestie quests to character furniture sets. This free update also includes fan-requested features like Furniture Stacking (placing multiple items on tables, mannequins, and even on top of other furniture, as well as rugs on floors, and more) and Call Friend (so you can companion with your Sanrio friends from anywhere).

This update is included in everyone’s game, so don’t hesitate to jump in and explore!

More Fun with Friendship

We improved gifting to make friendship even more fun! The more hearts a gift has, the more friendship you’ll get for gifting it! No more odd outlier gifts. Craft the best gifts to become friends faster!

Furniture Stacking

Next time you’re sprucing up a cabin, try placing an item on a table while in Edit Mode. No, seriously, this is our new favorite thing.

Item Overflow

Didn't make it to Friendship Island today? No worries! Items and pick-ups now accumulate over three days to better fit whatever playstyle you choose.

New Area - Blizzard Peak & Snow Village

A new story takes you and your friends back to Icy Peak, discovering a whole new side of the mountain along with a temperamental weather contraption.

Chilly Chambers

Slide your way to success in new, frosty puzzles around Icy Peak. You might have to get a bit pushy to claim the rewards inside.

Sparkles

Introducing Sparkles! These special Sparkles appear all around the Island at their own pace -- collect and exchange them for game tickets, so you can play mini-games without waiting for reset.

Flower Power

Garden in the clouds with Roseanne for the fluffiest, puffiest flower yet. Explore extreme environments with Nina to grow flowers in the most challenging places on Friendship Island. These special flowers unlock unique effects to make your garden even more beautiful.

Flowery Furnishings

Play the Crane Game to collect the fabulous floral Merry Meadows furniture set–and bring the Merry Meadows to all of your cabins!

Call Friend

Phone a friend (to join you!) – your tablet now has a ‘Call Friend’ function that lets you connect and companion together with Hello Kitty and Friends from anywhere on the Island.

New Visitors

Retsuko's friends and co-workers are ready to visit Friendship Island for a well-deserved getaway! Pekkle and Keroppi have buddies and pals who will need cabins, too. And don't forget to set up cabins for Hello Kitty's Grandparents.



New Quests

Who will become the Island Champion? How will Retsuko balance work and her vacation? Can you soothe the storm on Icy Peak? Most important: is Pochacco's workout outfit cuter than Badtz-maru's superhero get-up? Find out the answer to these questions and more with dozens of new stories and quests!