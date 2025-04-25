Hello, Boss.

Since the demo launch on January 20th, a whopping 30,343 bosses have experienced Private Military Manager. 🎉

After that, we have been racing toward the Early Access release on April 28th, and couldn’t update the demo as much as we wanted.

Now, we've fully updated the demo to align with the Early Access version's content framework, including:

Expanded narrative in Story Mode

More diverse weapon combinations

A vast skill tree

Finely tuned balance

Free Play mode is temporarily unavailable for now, but rest assured — it's packed with much richer content than the previous demo.

Enjoy, and see you in Private Military Manager: Tactical Auto Battler!