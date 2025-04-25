We've been carefully reviewing your reports. This update brings fixes, balance tweaks, and even a few new mini quests for our most privileged passengers. Make sure you have the latest version (windows 1.0.2.253, macOS 1.0.2.49) of the game!

List of changes:

Added 3 new mini-quests to the VIP carriage. These quests are available from the Agloe station or earlier saves.

Added a new dialogue option when talking to a member of “New Tomorrow”, allowing you to attempt calling security.

Changed the “family brooch” questline. This item will remain in the lost-and-found box if all of its owners are arrested.

Changed the balance of third-class luggage.

Increased the duration of an in-game hour to improve pacing.

Adjusted pricing and rewards balance in the first-class and VIP carriages.

Fixed an issue with the “Eliminate Colt” quest where Henry Colt would respawn after dying.

Fixed an issue when dialogues with old conductor Bart at the beginning of the game didn’t disappear after being viewed.