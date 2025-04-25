**
Greetings fellow Wanderers,
**
The time has come for the Awakening. The 1st Major Update is now live, and it is a big one. It includes everything from the original first major update plan, a large portion of the second major update, and even a few early pieces from the third and fourth updates. We truly went above and beyond. With so much already packed in, the next update will take things further by focusing on the 3rd moon events, which are also shaping up to be significant.
Before I get to the details of the update, I'd like to thank all of you who kept sending in feedback and reports, helped with contributing content: Kaduk, Sinth, ChainsawGeorge, Hell+, R. Moini, Congo!, Cris Rolan, TF2NoobPlayer64, Hawkhill. I am extremely grateful and humbled by how awesome you are. That's what Early Access is all about. You guys rock!
Special shoutout goes out to: T. Haustein and R. Moini for some sweet rock/metal tunes (one of which you can check out during the arcade mode replay outro summaries), and Roberta Michelle Adams (Hell+) for the sweet and really varied voice recordings for a selection of enemies.
Besides new content, the update boasts a large amount of polish to the majority of the game, with a stronger emphasis on the western and eastern sections of the map. Add to that, lots of other refinements, like ie animated avatar face post-war/tutorial, an animated outro summary animation, new dynamic tunes, destructibles, achievements, and more. Worth noting that to avoid too many spoilers in the general notes, most names will not be exactly like in the game, but rather the abbreviations/versions used directly in the project.
And goes without saying, the game will still be getting polished, tweaked until deemed good enough by the Community: that’s a given and will continue throughout Early Access.
**
Unbroken 0.9.2.0A
**
New content:
-
New ending: Revolutionist. Those who got far in the game might have been expecting this. So you will get your answers on a certain matter and possibly an audience if you connect the dots and play your cards right.
-
Polish was officially added. There still might be some untranslated strings which were accidentally omitted, but once found, will be updated asap. Nonetheless, the full game is now available in the language of the Winged Hussars and Pierogi.
-
New levels. Since some of these will be treading on major spoiler territory, it would be fair to give a warning.:
-
Keizerskort: the posh manor in Vonderpark can now be accessed. Might require some work to get inside, but once you do, be prepared for some goodies, new destructibles, a creepy vibe, and a whole lot of chaos
-
ElkenStraat: play your cards right and you'll find this one. A Victorian-inspired apartment with some goons and goodies
-
Vonderkerk: The iconic church outside the apartment on Vonderstraat can be summarised as short and sweet. Perfect for a leaderboard full combo run or just to witness the quick and concise destruction and mayhem, with a rather important reward to boot (related to a specific optional subquest)
-
Verkhof: The Victorian highrise on Museumplein has got its fair share of goons from the earl's rebellion and should make for a nice shortcut. If you can find it, that's it.
-
Cursed Grounds: Gatecrash a gang of bandits preparing to loot a malevolent hive for spoils. Seems, though, that you will be spoiling the fun.
-
Midtown Casino: Remember that mansion on your way to Himmelstein? Yes, now you can enter it, although it might require some acrobatics or detective work.
-
Kirkengaards stand
-
new leaderboard levels, ie, vorsehung, as well as for the new levels
-
new subquests and plotlines. Can't share too much about these, since these are yet to be discovered and will spoil the fun. But I can tease that there are at least 4 questlines added, some of which were requested/discussed on the Discord. With multiple new optional encounters and dedicated events.
-
New ingame local maps for: Nelsons Crossing, Mistveil Woods, Steinburg Market, Lower Steinburg, and more. This should make navigating these areas much easier, as well as highlight the possibilities in these areas.
-
New achievements. The new ending will require quite a bit of detective work and will shed new light on the power play happening in the background
General update notes:
-
fixed boss cliffside instance post kill logic (thanks: myusername)
-
fixed Eva chat logic, Dunville second moon (thanks: myusername)
-
added achievements for Kirk and Darkpass
-
mansion destruction update, plus new OC, and fixed the collider, main and side stairs railings
-
removed legacy test levels from the project build
-
added resin boxes to gardens south, Nelson's Village, Walltown
-
details added, waltown, ground detail mesh, and signboard to Steingburg market and Oude
-
details added garden south start section, polished up tower, details added, old gate added by start side, hanging roots, divots, etc
-
Belson gfx cleanup
-
Eva gfx clean up and updated normal map
-
Dunville tweaked the lighting bar interior and made minor exterior detail updates
-
added translation to the signboard start and initial clues
-
outro summary lockit added to the name of sections
-
castle feature, large lamp added, 3d fire sound
-
added detailed entrance to malevolent cave in Nelson's Crossing with initial next scene logic
-
added Malev Cave to the project
-
Malev cave update with exit to Nelson's added and dedicated Malev variation and post for level
-
Malevolant caves added dedicated events (eavesdrop with translations), ambush, and drop. WIP
-
added a dedicated dynamic tune to Malev Cave with selective tuning and mix
-
Malev's fast controller disabled the ground spawn for Malev's cave
-
added new Inkarnate map of Nelson's Crossing (should be much easier to read now, and with more details)
-
flamedrip destroy audio burn 3d audio distance and mix updated (extended with spread to have more of an impact and surround effect)
-
casino updated interior details and mood lighting
-
fixed casino plant fern material texture
-
Malev cave mood lighting set pre top drop
-
Chronicles and Locket added new levels to replay/leaderboards
-
Added VA by HellPlus
-
Added 2 sets of enemy chatter GBA, AWA
-
applied AWA to redocat and badnit royal rifle
-
Applied GBA to the worker enemy
-
fixed ambient background sound for asylum
-
Dunville fixed holes in the map (waterfall barrier, backwall stairs)
-
added HellPlus VA to other enemies, pistol bandit with dedicated variation, and redcape accordingly with vars
-
bandit sabre added low idle var HellPlus VA
-
polish and cleanup of bandit pistol animations and cape body clip
-
oudekerk added redcape HellPlus VA var
-
updated large fixutrecast castle fire 3d sound (distance and db, and low cut)
-
HellPlus Idle frequency lowered
-
Added PL text mesh pro font and applied display for the war mem tutorial
-
updated hint title size and font
-
updated PL translation with missing title from the right side notices board of Colton's Rest
-
added red marks to maps to clearly indicate players' current position in Nelson Crossing maps
-
fire effect castle update flame fire texture and sparks particle
-
audio and details to iron fixtures, castle,s fire details/sound/mood/volume
-
ramaprt polish up with destructibles and shortcuts, and general polish (mood lighting, etc)
-
hud remove combo score for main game
-
fire particle castle fixture update
-
bandit sabre distance AwA voice tweaked stinace and 3d effect
-
Malev ground spawn priority sound lowered to avoid overlapping issues
-
fixed Colton home reward logic for the situation when Colton has already left
-
added missing PL translation to Nelson's Crossing
-
added dedicated normal map and lighting to the troll merchant
-
township NPC denizen 3d audio tweaks (lowered aggro distance to avoid confusion)
-
updated destructibles hospital start genesis
-
blocked of first betrothed flashback vision room (thanks: congo!)
-
carriage lockit preps
-
royal guard hit anim fix
-
Mountain ward crest added base logic for coup
-
fixed text shop blue resin
-
fixed collision for prefabs castle final
-
stairwell fixed dir light (thanks: TF2NoobPlayer64)
-
Added kirkengard map
-
destructibles to Kirk (cupboards, benches, bookpile, etc)
-
Kirk's logic added
-
Kirk NPC added
-
added grunt var rifle for improved display of grunt equipped with rifle
-
cleanup animators
-
updated Randolph logic and questline
-
updated Kirk Logic and related events
-
endgame route, cp updated connection and logic on related levels, lategame
-
New endgame added (ending E)
-
updated chats for endgame E outcome and logic
-
added new NEDgame E levels to the project
-
added dedicated level var for ending E outcome
-
Added ElkenStraat level
-
Added Keizerskort level
-
added main map access to new levels
-
added leaderboards for new levels
-
Verkhof level added
-
improved world visual connection on maps connecting to/from Verkhof
-
applied logic for Verkhof connections
-
updated, added second floor to keizerkort
-
added Verkhof, Vorsehung, and Eldmanor to Locket/Memoires replay/leaderboards
-
Verkhof top section details added
-
pl lockit update with new strings
-
new handmade lev intro
-
townhouse level details
-
Dunville tip event added
-
updated aggro events and details, Dunville
-
updated logic for psychedelic lighting in Doom Ridge (thanks: congo!)
-
polished up the start of the lowest part of the map, Doom Ridge (thanks: congo!)
-
fixed sniper shake radius (thanks: congo!)
-
updated end level main game summary with Kirk tip
-
added dedicated destruction throw break versions of: Blunderbuss, Pistol, MG, Doubleduke, Guzzler
-
updated pl loc
-
Kirkengard optimisation and logic tweaks
-
Substation vonder cleanup and fix (thanks: congo! and ChainsawGeorge)
-
lockit tweaks
-
gorlitz fleabag shop item added
-
reverted temp intro until handmade var improved
-
bandit5 city anim walk slow and fast new dedicated
-
polish up the caves, smugglers
-
lockit tweaks
-
pistol break size tweak
-
start screen, Julian chat fix
-
improved connection between turrets and darkwoods with a new dedicated start point
-
Added checkpoint shrine to Darkwoods
-
updated details darkwoods
-
large detail update and polish to Nelson's underpass
-
added multi random intro logic with var anim
-
outro summary consort anim added
-
treestump optimised navmesh moss
-
Darkwood tree main details update and general details to map WIP
-
highlands butterfly tweaks
-
default intro random with vars
-
Galting drop gfx fix slugger enemy
-
pl lockit update
-
endgame fonts updated for the new text system
-
multiple tweaks and polish to western routes (brokers point, castle dark, snowtown, ridge, ramaprt turrets, snowvill)
-
Warden's crest levels update and polisj (Start route drop to westpeak, and pinegrove exit info details and event, drop to pinegrove, etc)
-
updated betrothed handmade and gotshot gfx interludes war memory
-
dedicated anim for bandit3
-
added first icon quest, Walltown East
-
details and polish Walltown East
-
Fix Julian's whistle start screen meeting logic
-
updated outro layout and font colors
-
underpass, further details, and polish
-
Highlands fixed the river flow and added detail to the bridge alt start point
-
cannon arm left graphics rework
-
enemy blunder, shoot gfx update
-
outro activity, new info added, and updated gossip font size
-
updated and fixed head position anim for pistol and unarmed cave bandits head for stun, reload, and got hit
-
caves reverb zone added and caves drip ambient
-
Oudekerk icon and liberate events added with according logic
-
malevolent aggro darkwoods tweaks
-
Snowtown added details and polish, fixed colliders, spiral stairs, fixed cablecar ridge logic and event
-
fixed geometry entrance to Royquart from Westp, updated OC, updated/tweaked cabledcar cliff details
-
vonmain activated exit to highchurch, highchurch added to proj
-
canals fixed portcullis to Walltown East
-
updated face damage, making the game more tiers
-
fix intro Albrecht's Ridge
-
lockit tweaks
-
Vonderkerk map updated with destructibles and fast bandits, and icon logic
-
keizerskort events to gain entrance
-
Vonderkerk door entrance event
-
polished up Elkenstraat events and details to the entrance
-
added eavesdrop multiple based on events to canals
-
fixed Colton post intro chat to not show from start on first exit, but on finishing the first set of chats
-
von main detail added to keizerkort and mansion (still WIP, )right side and outer vongracht station details
-
fixed collision, collapsed bridge (thanks: TF2NoobPlayer64)
-
mansion interior tweaks WIP
-
handmage gfx anim update for consort and walkintro lev
-
Marble Mansion material update
-
mansion interior destructibles and enemy placement
-
Vonderpark logic for access to the mansion, as well as exit logic shortcuts added
-
multiple new destructibles (ladder, loaded tray, vases, etc)
-
new tune mansion
-
anim face postwar avatar
-
Bagman Township spleen logic update
-
Gravetown tweaks for 3rd moon events
-
cleaned up cannon forearm and added bg shade
-
refined consort outro lev anim
-
Enemy cannon explosion updated to players' version
-
Manor intro section details to lobby area added
-
mansion added updated destructible statues and baked OC
-
Detail to vonkerk and material reflections SSR
-
Rampart vonder updated the start area for improved visual connection to the previous map
-
woods trufflesnout gatekeeper tip
-
updated intro level final, manual, anim, var
-
updated tomstones and updated threshold in relation to player awakenings in Nelson's Crossing
-
Bagman charge speed increased
-
tweaks to volume malevolant ground spawns so it isn't so loud (further tweaks might be needed depending on feedback)
-
updated the new level start display location
-
added loot and other pickups to new levels
-
trufflesnout logic gatekeeper optional
-
tweaks obsidian details, new OC, and navmesh bake and fixes
-
Elkenstraat details added and new destructible/dynamic lights
-
Mansion optimisation
-
snow push particle on enemy player collision added to broker's point
-
westpeak cablecar tower logic, soldier confrontation, and setpiece added along with multiple tweaks and polish tower
-
Rampart throne details added
-
added input lock logic for notes on start screen
-
added notes/info summary map to start screen, safehouses
-
added updated dedicated maps to Mistveil Woods, Steinburg Market, and Lower Steinburg
-
Cleanup posters
-
Obsidian new destruct support beams
-
added torch audio to obsidian torches in a narrow passageway
-
added missing translation string pl for Gorlitz newspaper
-
brokers point flame/fire torch audio distance expanded from 15->25
-
Cliffside boss missing music fixed
-
gatekeeper kill boss music disable fix (thanks: congo!)
-
dead body impact sound 3d distance limited to avoid bugout sounds (ie, far distance fall off cliff, etc)
-
hermic chamberlain passive panic added (thanks: congo!)
-
Walltown East removed mandatory kill for church subquest enemies (thanks: congo!)
-
removed condition for Gorlitz alley from Walltown East (thanks: congo!)
-
fixed exit bridge to obisidian (thanks: congo!)
-
cliffisde added a resin crate
-
fixed intro placeholder in gullet (Thanks: congo!)
-
Troll merchant dedicated material and shading added
-
fixed spelling map Nelson's Crossing (thanks: congo!)
-
Medieval lamp added dedicated spark/ember and audio 3d
-
added candles to Nelson's Trinity Chapel
-
blunder enemy legacy sprite disabled
-
lang update loot/valuable pickups
-
Malev cave added details and loot pickups
-
Oscar animation and material update/fix
-
cleanup handmade advert gfx city var (dark of mind)
-
added Walltown North map
-
Eavesdrop canals added 3d audio chatter, mumble loop to make it easier to find
-
canals updated Gatling heavies to dedicated textures (instead of repeating Orwells)
-
Gravetown details to start the bridge, and minor details to some houses
-
Yan subquest updated to be focused on icons and not badges (old other alt solutions for Yan still active)
-
von main fixed visible purchase if not enough gulden for the cornerstore, updown ticket, and flowers
-
ststaue convex hull collider fix
-
graveyard start details added (statues start as well as obelisks, mood, and details, cliffs, and lighting)
-
Gorlitz eavesdrop added 3d audio with distance and lowpass
-
banditcity1 cleanup and details
-
Bagman fixed post post-death collider to avoid infinite spinning
-
bagman idle anim fix
-
bagman 2d melee attack grab updated to 3d depth grab
-
Rampart barrels updated and staircase redcape aggro
-
bandit bottle tweak material and details
-
Bagman tweaks up post-death physics for a more HK stuntman style
-
bandit hood thief knife tweaks brightness
-
Polish date timeline translation
-
Captain Lockwood's idle animation added
-
fixed eavesdrop Gorlitz interaction hint popup
-
start screen, new logotype added
-
credits updated
-
Logotype update start screen
-
Midtown casino access enabled
-
details left side alley Volkenhof
-
hand tweaks advert dark of mind cursedsworddemonbg
-
emission added to the Vonder risenhuis terrace lever in midtown
-
fixed Anna's show condition with progress logic in Gorlitz
-
Von main fixed unlock manor entrance logic
-
fixed mid masterkey pickup unlocks
-
outro added action arcade replay new music by R. Moini
-
casino tweaks
-
destructible casino tables
-
added heavy branches pre-cursed ground
So that's it for this one. Likely, some smaller flash updates will be dropping, similar to those after release. After that will focus on content for the next major update.
Thanks for tuning in!
Mike
