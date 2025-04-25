**

Greetings fellow Wanderers,

**

The time has come for the Awakening. The 1st Major Update is now live, and it is a big one. It includes everything from the original first major update plan, a large portion of the second major update, and even a few early pieces from the third and fourth updates. We truly went above and beyond. With so much already packed in, the next update will take things further by focusing on the 3rd moon events, which are also shaping up to be significant.

Before I get to the details of the update, I'd like to thank all of you who kept sending in feedback and reports, helped with contributing content: Kaduk, Sinth, ChainsawGeorge, Hell+, R. Moini, Congo!, Cris Rolan, TF2NoobPlayer64, Hawkhill. I am extremely grateful and humbled by how awesome you are. That's what Early Access is all about. You guys rock!

Special shoutout goes out to: T. Haustein and R. Moini for some sweet rock/metal tunes (one of which you can check out during the arcade mode replay outro summaries), and Roberta Michelle Adams (Hell+) for the sweet and really varied voice recordings for a selection of enemies.

Besides new content, the update boasts a large amount of polish to the majority of the game, with a stronger emphasis on the western and eastern sections of the map. Add to that, lots of other refinements, like ie animated avatar face post-war/tutorial, an animated outro summary animation, new dynamic tunes, destructibles, achievements, and more. Worth noting that to avoid too many spoilers in the general notes, most names will not be exactly like in the game, but rather the abbreviations/versions used directly in the project.

And goes without saying, the game will still be getting polished, tweaked until deemed good enough by the Community: that’s a given and will continue throughout Early Access.

**

Unbroken 0.9.2.0A

**

New content:

New ending: Revolutionist. Those who got far in the game might have been expecting this. So you will get your answers on a certain matter and possibly an audience if you connect the dots and play your cards right.

Polish was officially added. There still might be some untranslated strings which were accidentally omitted, but once found, will be updated asap. Nonetheless, the full game is now available in the language of the Winged Hussars and Pierogi.

New levels. Since some of these will be treading on major spoiler territory, it would be fair to give a warning.:

Keizerskort: the posh manor in Vonderpark can now be accessed. Might require some work to get inside, but once you do, be prepared for some goodies, new destructibles, a creepy vibe, and a whole lot of chaos

ElkenStraat: play your cards right and you'll find this one. A Victorian-inspired apartment with some goons and goodies

Vonderkerk: The iconic church outside the apartment on Vonderstraat can be summarised as short and sweet. Perfect for a leaderboard full combo run or just to witness the quick and concise destruction and mayhem, with a rather important reward to boot (related to a specific optional subquest)

Verkhof: The Victorian highrise on Museumplein has got its fair share of goons from the earl's rebellion and should make for a nice shortcut. If you can find it, that's it.

Cursed Grounds: Gatecrash a gang of bandits preparing to loot a malevolent hive for spoils. Seems, though, that you will be spoiling the fun.

Midtown Casino: Remember that mansion on your way to Himmelstein? Yes, now you can enter it, although it might require some acrobatics or detective work.

Kirkengaards stand

new leaderboard levels, ie, vorsehung, as well as for the new levels

new subquests and plotlines. Can't share too much about these, since these are yet to be discovered and will spoil the fun. But I can tease that there are at least 4 questlines added, some of which were requested/discussed on the Discord. With multiple new optional encounters and dedicated events.

New ingame local maps for: Nelsons Crossing, Mistveil Woods, Steinburg Market, Lower Steinburg, and more. This should make navigating these areas much easier, as well as highlight the possibilities in these areas.

New achievements. The new ending will require quite a bit of detective work and will shed new light on the power play happening in the background

fixed boss cliffside instance post kill logic (thanks: myusername)

fixed Eva chat logic, Dunville second moon (thanks: myusername)

added achievements for Kirk and Darkpass

mansion destruction update, plus new OC, and fixed the collider, main and side stairs railings

removed legacy test levels from the project build

added resin boxes to gardens south, Nelson's Village, Walltown

details added, waltown, ground detail mesh, and signboard to Steingburg market and Oude

details added garden south start section, polished up tower, details added, old gate added by start side, hanging roots, divots, etc

Belson gfx cleanup

Eva gfx clean up and updated normal map

Dunville tweaked the lighting bar interior and made minor exterior detail updates

added translation to the signboard start and initial clues

outro summary lockit added to the name of sections

castle feature, large lamp added, 3d fire sound

added detailed entrance to malevolent cave in Nelson's Crossing with initial next scene logic

added Malev Cave to the project

Malev cave update with exit to Nelson's added and dedicated Malev variation and post for level

Malevolant caves added dedicated events (eavesdrop with translations), ambush, and drop. WIP

added a dedicated dynamic tune to Malev Cave with selective tuning and mix

Malev's fast controller disabled the ground spawn for Malev's cave

added new Inkarnate map of Nelson's Crossing (should be much easier to read now, and with more details)

flamedrip destroy audio burn 3d audio distance and mix updated (extended with spread to have more of an impact and surround effect)

casino updated interior details and mood lighting

fixed casino plant fern material texture

Malev cave mood lighting set pre top drop

Chronicles and Locket added new levels to replay/leaderboards

Added VA by HellPlus

Added 2 sets of enemy chatter GBA, AWA

applied AWA to redocat and badnit royal rifle

Applied GBA to the worker enemy

fixed ambient background sound for asylum

Dunville fixed holes in the map (waterfall barrier, backwall stairs)

added HellPlus VA to other enemies, pistol bandit with dedicated variation, and redcape accordingly with vars

bandit sabre added low idle var HellPlus VA

polish and cleanup of bandit pistol animations and cape body clip

oudekerk added redcape HellPlus VA var

updated large fixutrecast castle fire 3d sound (distance and db, and low cut)

HellPlus Idle frequency lowered

Added PL text mesh pro font and applied display for the war mem tutorial

updated hint title size and font

updated PL translation with missing title from the right side notices board of Colton's Rest

added red marks to maps to clearly indicate players' current position in Nelson Crossing maps

fire effect castle update flame fire texture and sparks particle

audio and details to iron fixtures, castle,s fire details/sound/mood/volume

ramaprt polish up with destructibles and shortcuts, and general polish (mood lighting, etc)

hud remove combo score for main game

fire particle castle fixture update

bandit sabre distance AwA voice tweaked stinace and 3d effect

Malev ground spawn priority sound lowered to avoid overlapping issues

fixed Colton home reward logic for the situation when Colton has already left

added missing PL translation to Nelson's Crossing

added dedicated normal map and lighting to the troll merchant

township NPC denizen 3d audio tweaks (lowered aggro distance to avoid confusion)

updated destructibles hospital start genesis

blocked of first betrothed flashback vision room (thanks: congo!)

carriage lockit preps

royal guard hit anim fix

Mountain ward crest added base logic for coup

fixed text shop blue resin

fixed collision for prefabs castle final

stairwell fixed dir light (thanks: TF2NoobPlayer64)

Added kirkengard map

destructibles to Kirk (cupboards, benches, bookpile, etc)

Kirk's logic added

Kirk NPC added

added grunt var rifle for improved display of grunt equipped with rifle

cleanup animators

updated Randolph logic and questline

updated Kirk Logic and related events

endgame route, cp updated connection and logic on related levels, lategame

New endgame added (ending E)

updated chats for endgame E outcome and logic

added new NEDgame E levels to the project

added dedicated level var for ending E outcome

Added ElkenStraat level

Added Keizerskort level

added main map access to new levels

added leaderboards for new levels

Verkhof level added

improved world visual connection on maps connecting to/from Verkhof

applied logic for Verkhof connections

updated, added second floor to keizerkort

added Verkhof, Vorsehung, and Eldmanor to Locket/Memoires replay/leaderboards

Verkhof top section details added

pl lockit update with new strings

new handmade lev intro

townhouse level details

Dunville tip event added

updated aggro events and details, Dunville

updated logic for psychedelic lighting in Doom Ridge (thanks: congo!)

polished up the start of the lowest part of the map, Doom Ridge (thanks: congo!)

fixed sniper shake radius (thanks: congo!)

updated end level main game summary with Kirk tip

added dedicated destruction throw break versions of: Blunderbuss, Pistol, MG, Doubleduke, Guzzler

updated pl loc

Kirkengard optimisation and logic tweaks

Substation vonder cleanup and fix (thanks: congo! and ChainsawGeorge)

lockit tweaks

gorlitz fleabag shop item added

reverted temp intro until handmade var improved

bandit5 city anim walk slow and fast new dedicated

polish up the caves, smugglers

lockit tweaks

pistol break size tweak

start screen, Julian chat fix

improved connection between turrets and darkwoods with a new dedicated start point

Added checkpoint shrine to Darkwoods

updated details darkwoods

large detail update and polish to Nelson's underpass

added multi random intro logic with var anim

outro summary consort anim added

treestump optimised navmesh moss

Darkwood tree main details update and general details to map WIP

highlands butterfly tweaks

default intro random with vars

Galting drop gfx fix slugger enemy

pl lockit update

endgame fonts updated for the new text system

multiple tweaks and polish to western routes (brokers point, castle dark, snowtown, ridge, ramaprt turrets, snowvill)

Warden's crest levels update and polisj (Start route drop to westpeak, and pinegrove exit info details and event, drop to pinegrove, etc)

updated betrothed handmade and gotshot gfx interludes war memory

dedicated anim for bandit3

added first icon quest, Walltown East

details and polish Walltown East

Fix Julian's whistle start screen meeting logic

updated outro layout and font colors

underpass, further details, and polish

Highlands fixed the river flow and added detail to the bridge alt start point

cannon arm left graphics rework

enemy blunder, shoot gfx update

outro activity, new info added, and updated gossip font size

updated and fixed head position anim for pistol and unarmed cave bandits head for stun, reload, and got hit

caves reverb zone added and caves drip ambient

Oudekerk icon and liberate events added with according logic

malevolent aggro darkwoods tweaks

Snowtown added details and polish, fixed colliders, spiral stairs, fixed cablecar ridge logic and event

fixed geometry entrance to Royquart from Westp, updated OC, updated/tweaked cabledcar cliff details

vonmain activated exit to highchurch, highchurch added to proj

canals fixed portcullis to Walltown East

updated face damage, making the game more tiers

fix intro Albrecht's Ridge

lockit tweaks

Vonderkerk map updated with destructibles and fast bandits, and icon logic

keizerskort events to gain entrance

Vonderkerk door entrance event

polished up Elkenstraat events and details to the entrance

added eavesdrop multiple based on events to canals

fixed Colton post intro chat to not show from start on first exit, but on finishing the first set of chats

von main detail added to keizerkort and mansion (still WIP, )right side and outer vongracht station details

fixed collision, collapsed bridge (thanks: TF2NoobPlayer64)

mansion interior tweaks WIP

handmage gfx anim update for consort and walkintro lev

Marble Mansion material update

mansion interior destructibles and enemy placement

Vonderpark logic for access to the mansion, as well as exit logic shortcuts added

multiple new destructibles (ladder, loaded tray, vases, etc)

new tune mansion

anim face postwar avatar

Bagman Township spleen logic update

Gravetown tweaks for 3rd moon events

cleaned up cannon forearm and added bg shade

refined consort outro lev anim

Enemy cannon explosion updated to players' version

Manor intro section details to lobby area added

mansion added updated destructible statues and baked OC

Detail to vonkerk and material reflections SSR

Rampart vonder updated the start area for improved visual connection to the previous map

woods trufflesnout gatekeeper tip

updated intro level final, manual, anim, var

updated tomstones and updated threshold in relation to player awakenings in Nelson's Crossing

Bagman charge speed increased

tweaks to volume malevolant ground spawns so it isn't so loud (further tweaks might be needed depending on feedback)

updated the new level start display location

added loot and other pickups to new levels

trufflesnout logic gatekeeper optional

tweaks obsidian details, new OC, and navmesh bake and fixes

Elkenstraat details added and new destructible/dynamic lights

Mansion optimisation

snow push particle on enemy player collision added to broker's point

westpeak cablecar tower logic, soldier confrontation, and setpiece added along with multiple tweaks and polish tower

Rampart throne details added

added input lock logic for notes on start screen

added notes/info summary map to start screen, safehouses

added updated dedicated maps to Mistveil Woods, Steinburg Market, and Lower Steinburg

Cleanup posters

Obsidian new destruct support beams

added torch audio to obsidian torches in a narrow passageway

added missing translation string pl for Gorlitz newspaper

brokers point flame/fire torch audio distance expanded from 15->25

Cliffside boss missing music fixed

gatekeeper kill boss music disable fix (thanks: congo!)

dead body impact sound 3d distance limited to avoid bugout sounds (ie, far distance fall off cliff, etc)

hermic chamberlain passive panic added (thanks: congo!)

Walltown East removed mandatory kill for church subquest enemies (thanks: congo!)

removed condition for Gorlitz alley from Walltown East (thanks: congo!)

fixed exit bridge to obisidian (thanks: congo!)

cliffisde added a resin crate

fixed intro placeholder in gullet (Thanks: congo!)

Troll merchant dedicated material and shading added

fixed spelling map Nelson's Crossing (thanks: congo!)

Medieval lamp added dedicated spark/ember and audio 3d

added candles to Nelson's Trinity Chapel

blunder enemy legacy sprite disabled

lang update loot/valuable pickups

Malev cave added details and loot pickups

Oscar animation and material update/fix

cleanup handmade advert gfx city var (dark of mind)

added Walltown North map

Eavesdrop canals added 3d audio chatter, mumble loop to make it easier to find

canals updated Gatling heavies to dedicated textures (instead of repeating Orwells)

Gravetown details to start the bridge, and minor details to some houses

Yan subquest updated to be focused on icons and not badges (old other alt solutions for Yan still active)

von main fixed visible purchase if not enough gulden for the cornerstore, updown ticket, and flowers

ststaue convex hull collider fix

graveyard start details added (statues start as well as obelisks, mood, and details, cliffs, and lighting)

Gorlitz eavesdrop added 3d audio with distance and lowpass

banditcity1 cleanup and details

Bagman fixed post post-death collider to avoid infinite spinning

bagman idle anim fix

bagman 2d melee attack grab updated to 3d depth grab

Rampart barrels updated and staircase redcape aggro

bandit bottle tweak material and details

Bagman tweaks up post-death physics for a more HK stuntman style

bandit hood thief knife tweaks brightness

Polish date timeline translation

Captain Lockwood's idle animation added

fixed eavesdrop Gorlitz interaction hint popup

start screen, new logotype added

credits updated

Logotype update start screen

Midtown casino access enabled

details left side alley Volkenhof

hand tweaks advert dark of mind cursedsworddemonbg

emission added to the Vonder risenhuis terrace lever in midtown

fixed Anna's show condition with progress logic in Gorlitz

Von main fixed unlock manor entrance logic

fixed mid masterkey pickup unlocks

outro added action arcade replay new music by R. Moini

casino tweaks

destructible casino tables

added heavy branches pre-cursed ground

So that's it for this one. Likely, some smaller flash updates will be dropping, similar to those after release. After that will focus on content for the next major update.

Thanks for tuning in!

Mike