The Italian Partisan Liberation Committee declared the beginning of an uprising against German troops occupying northern Italy and the remnants of Mussolini’s fascist regime on April 25th, 1945. Four days later the Germans agreed to capitulate, causing the unrecognized Italian Social Republic to cease to exist. The date of the beginning of the uprising was chosen as Italy’s Liberation Day — and today is the 80th anniversary.

Get the “Italy Liberation Day 2025” decal!

You’re able to earn this themed decal in honor of this day.

When: From April 25th (12:00 GMT) until April 28th (12:00 GMT).

Task: Play 3 battles using Italian vehicles at rank III or higher to receive the “Italy Liberation Day 2025” decal!

Additional details:

Your activity must not be below 70%.

You can complete the task in random battles, except for Enduring Confrontation missions, and [Assault] mode.

Track your progress in the hangar by clicking Nickname → Achievements → Holidays → Italian Liberation Day.

You can find the decal in the “Holidays” tab in the customization menu.



“Italy Liberation Day 2025” decal