Hello!
Just want to start by saying thank you for playing my little game and giving me a bunch of great feedback both before and after release, this launch has been such a great experience!
I wanted to do a quick recap of the changes/fixes made since launch;
-
Fixed tutorial not showing for everyone
-
Fixed some islands not getting unlocked properly in classic mode
-
Fixed some of the building collisions
-
Terrain colors now save between islands
-
Removed the tutorial from sandbox mode (unless toggled on in settings)
That's everything for now, please continue letting me know if you run into any issues or anything!
Thanks :)
- Tom
