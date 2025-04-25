 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18239067 Edited 25 April 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

Just want to start by saying thank you for playing my little game and giving me a bunch of great feedback both before and after release, this launch has been such a great experience!

I wanted to do a quick recap of the changes/fixes made since launch;

  • Fixed tutorial not showing for everyone

  • Fixed some islands not getting unlocked properly in classic mode

  • Fixed some of the building collisions

  • Terrain colors now save between islands

  • Removed the tutorial from sandbox mode (unless toggled on in settings)

That's everything for now, please continue letting me know if you run into any issues or anything!

Thanks :)

  • Tom

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2324181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link