Hello!

Just want to start by saying thank you for playing my little game and giving me a bunch of great feedback both before and after release, this launch has been such a great experience!

I wanted to do a quick recap of the changes/fixes made since launch;

Fixed tutorial not showing for everyone

Fixed some islands not getting unlocked properly in classic mode

Fixed some of the building collisions

Terrain colors now save between islands

Removed the tutorial from sandbox mode (unless toggled on in settings)

That's everything for now, please continue letting me know if you run into any issues or anything!

Thanks :)