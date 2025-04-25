Hi, everyone. Welcome to this week's developer's diary.

You see that Indian flag out there, right?

Before we start, let's talk about something that happened this week.

A genocide happened,



Some terrorists massacred Indian tourists; they specifically told them to take off their pants and verify that they were Hindu. That's totally much the definition of genocide as an action with an intention to destroy a targeted national, ethnic, racial, or religious group. It's just like the Oct 7th massacre committed by Hamas in Israel. A similar incident also occurred in China in 2014, in Kunming. As a lawyer, I once talked with a survivor of such an incident and know how horrible such a thing is.

The Indian people are one of the most diverse yet united people in the world. They demonstrated great tolerance towards each other. I can tell you this because I had many Indian friends when I studied at UPenn and worked with Gameloft. Each of them has their unique traits, almost like they are from different cultures. Yet, they are all very kind and nice people. You can even learn that from how they greet others. They say "Namaste" (नमस्ते), which means "The divine in me bows to the divine in you." A demonstration of people's respect for the differences of others. Thus, all righteous people shall feel furious that they get murdered in cold blood by people who cannot tolerate them.

Thus, I shall voice my support to them just as I voiced my support to the victims of the Oct. 7th massacre, just as I voiced my support to the Ukrainian people who are facing the Russian terror bombing.

Unprovoked terrorism against civilians must be eradicated.

Most people knew that on October 7, 2023, strange things happened, and the narrative changed.

We will see how soon some university students will start to blame India, just as they blame Israel for the October 7th massacre. Maybe they shall also blame the US for 911. Maybe they want to make a deal with terrorists. Maybe they love Putin, too. Hey! Look! They are not so different than someone they claim they hate. :D

But, whatever they do, I stand with India in this matter.

Thus, this week, we got the Indian flag in the game.



Now let's go down to this week's other content updates.

The quest "The Lucifer Within Us" ended with three different endings.

Essentially, it's a tale about how good people can do bad things when they get absorbed by herd mentality, social norms defined by others, and organizations. Humanity is a social animal; everyone wants to be part of a group. It's programmed in people's minds from the Stone Age, when an exiled member of society could hardly survive alone. Thus, people give in and slowly lose themselves. Sometimes, they will not hesitate to commit all kinds of atrocities when they are ordered. For example, the Holocaust and the Holodomor. Most people inside the system felt no remorse for the victims until the system was destroyed.

Now, how do we fight this Lucifer Effect?

Last week, we got Nietzsche's path. You shall be your most authentic self to fight for what you believe in. You shall define your own value instead of playing along with the social norm that you know is wrong. Thus, we got an ending where you end up destroying an avatar of the herd mentality. Ultimately, you became a better person. (In the game, it shows us you get more attribution points as rewards.) The man who declaimed the death of God also defeated Lucifer.

This week's content explored a different path. Machiavelli's path. Why destroy it? What a waste? You shall take advantage of it. Play along, follow the rules, until you take control and become the ruler over it, and use it to control others. (Yes, this is very messed up.)





In this path, you don't need to kill Maria. But she remains possessed by the book.

As such, you can still learn skills from her and gain a deeper understanding of what exactly happened. (She will not lie to you this time.)

She also starts to have some chemical reactions towards Machiavelli



I will not call it romance. It's just another level of messed up.

After such an adventure, you get something to drink to toast your triumph.



Unlike Nietzsche's path, you cannot freely decide which attribution to allocate your bonus attribution points. But you can share powers with others if that benefits you.

Which one of those three endings is your favourite? Will you stay content to stay in a system without the burden to think about what's right and what's wrong? Will you let your most authentic self come forward and break the chain? Or, will you become a tyrant to rule with it? The choice is all yours. But this part of the story will need to end here for now.

Because more great adventure on the Jiru Island awaits!

It's time to revive ancient Draconians.

The first to come is a blue Draconian race known as the Yanchilos.





It looks very, very, very similar to the one from the Stone Age. Let's just call it Yanchilos-remake.

Back in the Stone Age online, there were only 2D sprites. Now I get an entire 3D model and animations for it. We will see if someone decides to sue me. :D

Oblivion is not the only game that got a remake after 20 years. The Neolithic has no remake, but it has continued to evolve without stopping over the past 20 years.



They do not look that formidable out of the battle thanks to the veil filter. :D

Easter also happened this week. Thus, we also got some food for Easter.



The name of the dish automatically changes depending on what vegetables you put in it. You may have noticed that more ingredients are involved in making this food. That's because my AI recipe generator can now create more complex recipes.

Also, some non-Easter food.



AI introduced me to this dish, and I tried to recreate it in real life; it turned out delicious.

Meanwhile, the Guide to Monster Hunting continues to expand as usual.

But, one more thing, you may know Oblivion remaster just released. However, its Chinese localization is far from perfect. Thus, someone made a better localization and published it to Neux. You know what happened next? Neux banned the localization mod just because it uses "male" and "female" from the original Oblivion more than 20 years ago, instead of "Body Type 1" and "Body Type 2." Even as someone you can call LGBT-friendly, I consider Neus has gone too far. We, the people in China, have no idea what a culture war or LGBT agenda is in the West. But it looks pretty ridiculous. Humanity has been using the terms male and female since the Stone Age. And now, some people try to force us to change our language and culture just to satisfy their own agenda? How arrogant they are.

Let me tell you this, LGBT is still considered a mental disorder in China. It was a crime before 1997.

NEOLITHIC tolerates and has LGBT content (you know we have six gender options in the game and a certain vampire lady loves girls. :D ) because I believe in a "live and let live" policy. Now, on the other hand, if certain LGBT extremists do not want to co-exist with people who have different opinions from them, they shall be declared enemies of NEOLITHIC. We shall not tolerate those who abuse our tolerance. Maybe such corruption has polluted this industry for too long. Maybe we shall take some action to fight it as well. After all, NEOLITHIC is the longest-living RPG in China and the longest-living RPG Maker game in the world.

That does not mean I will cut any existing LGBT content.

It simply means I will explore methods to secure people's content freedom and preference, allowing mods with more options. We do not rely on any potentially hostile Mod platforms that may censor, remove, or ban user-generated content based on their agendas. We existed long before they were. We have been the symbol of freedom for the past 20 years.

The full content update log for this week:

20250419

English

##########Content################

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Twisted Nun.

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for the Sphinx Boss. (Entry unlocked by default.)

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Serpent-Men Infiltrator

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Vampiric Researcher

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Everything above of monsters of different categories is a stress test to verify if the system can correctly scroll up and down on its UI.

简体中文

##########Content################

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了扭曲修女的条目。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了狮身人面像Boss的条目。（条目默认解锁。）

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了蛇人渗透者的条目。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了嗜血的研究员的条目。

【怪物狩猎指南】上述各种来自不同分类的怪物是对游戏系统的压力测试，来确认这本书可以正确地翻页。

20250420

English

##########Content################

[Cooking]New Recipe: Easter Ham with Vegetable Feast (The name dynamically changes depending on which vegetable you put in. Happy Easter!)

[Cooking]New Recipe: Seaweed Fish Rice Bowl

[Wiki]Updated the cooking page.

简体中文

##########Content################

【料理】新料理配方：复活节蔬菜火腿盛宴 （名称基于你放入的蔬菜动态变化。复活节快乐！）

【料理】新料理配方：海藻鱼饭碗

【维基】更新了料理页面。

20250421

English

##########Content################

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Scarecrow.

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Turkey. (Entry unlocked by default.)

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Hyena. (Entry unlocked by default.)

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Fire Imp.

[The Lucifer Within Us]The Machiavelli's path has been worked on. But it's not completed. Thus, it is not accessible right now.

简体中文

##########Content################

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了稻草人的条目。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了火鸡的条目。（条目默认解锁。）

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了鬣狗的条目。（条目默认解锁。）

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了火焰小恶魔的条目。

【我们心中的路西法】马基雅维里路线施工中。因为没有全部做完。所以，目前无法进入。

20250422

English

##########Content################

[Item]New Item: Essenza di Volpe e Leone

[The Lucifer Within Us]The 3rd ending (Machiavelli's path) is completed. There are some cleanups to be done in the aftermath of this path. It will be done tomorrow.

[Wiki]Updated the quest page of "The Lucifer Within Us."

简体中文

##########Content################

【物品】新物品：Essenza di Volpe e Leone

【我们心中的路西法】新的马基雅维里路线的结局达成。这条结局后续还有一些清理工作，会在明天进行。

【维基】更新了【我们心中的路西法】任务的页面。

20250423

English

##########Content################

[The Lucifer Within Us]Added post-ending content for Maria if she survived and remained possessed. (Machiavelli's path) You can still learn skills from her. In addition to that, you can learn more about what exactly happened without deception this time.

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Naja Desertus

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Water Snake

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Mudscale Snake

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Ehecacoatl

##########Debug#################

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Fixed some incorrect localization keys in the loot sections.

简体中文

##########Content################

【我们心中的路西法】为玛利亚添加了结局后的内容，如果她幸存下来并仍然被附身的话（马基雅维里之路）你仍然可以向她学习技能。此外，你还可以了解更多关于这次事件的真相的没有各种骗局的版本。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了纳加·迪瑟图斯的条目。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了水蛇的条目。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了泥鳞蛇的条目。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了埃赫卡科特尔的条目。

##########Debug#################

【怪物狩猎指南】修复了部分条目的掉落物使用了错误的本地化文本的BUG.

20250424

English

##########Content################

[Asset]Added the art assets for Yanchilos

[Element]Added new element: vs Draconian

[Enemy]Added enemy data for Yanchilos

[State Effect]New State Effect: Minor Reinvigorate

[Item] New Item: Draconian Blood

[Wiki]Updated the following pages: State Effect, Alchemy

[Race]New Pet Race: Yanchilos (Yes, all Draconians will have their unique race in the database.)

[Item]New Item: Yanchilos Meat.

[Loot]Added item drop list for Yanchilos.

[Butchery]Added the butcher data for Yanchilos.

[Poop]Added the poop data for Yanchilos.

[Takedown]Added the takedown data for Yanchilos.

[Pet]Added the pet data for Yanchilos. Yanchilos can now be turned into pets.

[Wiki]Updated the pet page.

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Yanchilos.

[Furniture]Added the Flag of India (I am against the terrorist attack that just killed 24 Indian tourists as much as I am against the Oct. 7th massacre. Thus, I am putting this here to support our Indian friends. नमस्ते!)

[Shopping]Various merchants who sell flags now also sell the Flag of India.

简体中文

##########Content################

【美术资源】加入了扬奇洛斯的美术资源。

【元素】新元素：对人龙

【敌人】加入了扬奇洛斯的敌人数据。

【状态效果】新状态：有限自愈

【物品】新物品： 人龙之血

【维基】更新了以下页面：状态效果、炼金

【种族】新宠物种族：扬奇洛斯 （所有的人龙都会在数据库中以不同的种族表示。）

【物品】新物品：扬奇洛斯肉

【掉落物】加入了扬奇洛斯的物品掉落列表。

【屠宰】加入了扬奇洛斯的屠宰数据。

【便便】加入了扬奇洛斯的便便数据。

【推倒】加入了扬奇洛斯的推倒数据。

【宠物】加入了扬奇洛斯的宠物数据。扬奇洛斯现在可以变成宠物。

【维基】更新了宠物页面。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了扬奇洛斯的条目。

【家具】新家具：印度国旗 （我反对最近杀害了24名印度游客的恐怖袭击，正如我反对10月7日大屠杀。所以，我决定加入这个表达一下对于我们的印度朋友们的支持。नमस्ते!）

【购物】各种贩卖旗帜的商人现在贩卖印度国旗。

20250425

English

##########Content################

[The Prince]The working in progress pop-up after you get back from the Floor of Religion no longer blocks other conversations you can have with Machiavelli.

[South of Dana]Yanchilos may now appear in this area. They are neutral towards local machine creatures.

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Skeleton Cultist

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Skeleton Miner

简体中文

##########Content################

【君主论】从宗教层回来后，施工中的提示现在不会阻碍你和马基雅维里进行对话。

【达那南部】扬奇洛斯现在会出现在达那南部区域，对此处的机械生物处于中立状态。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了骷髅邪教徒的条目。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了骷髅矿工的条目。

