Fixed issues related to Sea Trader wares
Fixed issues related to dying/disappearing animals
Hop seeds and rye seeds can now be purchased from a Tier 2 Merchant
Heartbeat sound effect is now properly disabled when loading a game
The farming interaction panel now shows the correct crop after loading a game
Settlers are no longer randomly assigned to workplaces after loading game
The "God's favor" quest is now progressing properly if you manage to open the passage before the quest starts
Construction quests now progresses even if the building was placed before the quest began
Hotfix 1.0.5
