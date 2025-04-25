 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18238993
  • Fixed issues related to Sea Trader wares

  • Fixed issues related to dying/disappearing animals

  • Hop seeds and rye seeds can now be purchased from a Tier 2 Merchant

  • Heartbeat sound effect is now properly disabled when loading a game

  • The farming interaction panel now shows the correct crop after loading a game

  • Settlers are no longer randomly assigned to workplaces after loading game

  • The "God's favor" quest is now progressing properly if you manage to open the passage before the quest starts

  • Construction quests now progresses even if the building was placed before the quest began

