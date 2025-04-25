Fixed issues related to Sea Trader wares

Fixed issues related to dying/disappearing animals

Hop seeds and rye seeds can now be purchased from a Tier 2 Merchant

Heartbeat sound effect is now properly disabled when loading a game

The farming interaction panel now shows the correct crop after loading a game

Settlers are no longer randomly assigned to workplaces after loading game

The "God's favor" quest is now progressing properly if you manage to open the passage before the quest starts