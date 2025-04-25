Hey Vikings!

We’re back with a small but mighty update that improves your journey through the realms of Asgard’s Fall. With a few tweaks to prevent accidental clicks, some added clarity to your stats, and fixes to cloud save and ability issues, this patch should smooth out your raid prep just a little more.

Here’s what’s new:

A 1.5 second input delay after leveling up to prevent accidental upgrade selections. No more misclicks mid-battle!

Stat descriptions to the Web of Wyrd node tooltips for better insight into your build choices.

An Ability Opacity Slider in the options menu—tweak the visuals to your liking!

Legendary Warpaints now always have at least Tier 2 stats to make them feel truly epic.

Increased the overall chance of rolling higher-tier stats on all Warpaints.

Resolved a cloud save issue where Seidr-Tree points didn’t match the actual player level. Resetting the tree now properly grants matching points.

Fixed a bug where forged abilities wouldn’t spawn as intended.

As always, thank you for your continued feedback and support! More updates are already brewing in the cauldron—so stay tuned, and keep slaying.

And one last thing: We’ll be sharing some in-depth details about the upcoming Warpaint system rework very soon—so keep your eyes peeled, warriors!

Skål!

— Max & Vitali | The Asgard’s Fall Team

