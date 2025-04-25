Dear Lancers,

FragPunk is scheduled for a version update on April 25th. For specific details about this version update, please refer to the previously released FragPunk Version Update Announcement for April 25 - New Content for S1-Chapter 2.

In this update, we've made adjustments to the following content:

Outbreak Mode

Increased the total number of rounds in a single match from 7 to 8.

Reduced the base melee damage of Survivors against Parasites by 11%.

Ranked Matches

Added a new rank decay mechanism. If players do not participate in ranked matches for several consecutive days, they will enter rank decay. In this state, the player’s ranked points will decrease daily until they participate in ranked matches again.

If a teammate disconnects during a ranked match, the ranks of the other team members will not be penalized after the match completes.

Players will no longer be able to gain rank protection points in arcade modes, and players ranked Master and above will not be able to use rank protection points in ranked matches.

Optimized reconnection limits. Players who unexpectedly disconnect during a ranked match can reconnect to the game throughout the entire match.

Adjusted the deduction rules for ranked points after leaving ranked matches.

Leaderboard

A new leaderboard decay mechanism has been added. If players do not participate in ranked matches for several consecutive days, they will automatically be removed from the ranked leaderboard and the Lancer leaderboard.

The international server will use a single global leaderboard, and changing regions will no longer affect a player’s leaderboard information.

General

Fixed abnormal lag and improved overall game performance.

The console version of FragPunk will be available in Season 1, Chapter 2. After this update, PC players using a controller will also have limited access to aim assist.

Interface

The mode selection page now displays the remaining time for the current rotating mode.

The mode selection page now displays current placement match status.

Added a limited-time mode entry to the mode selection page.

Added a "Play Again" feature to the arcade mode summary page.

Added an entry for the membership interface to the store page.

Moved the entry for Clubs to be positioned next to the Party Up feature in the lobby.

Moved the the social media interface entry to the lobby ESC list.

To further enhance game loading speed and smoothness, we've added an optimization tool ("MoveAndLinkAllExe.bat") to the game directory. You can find it in the game installation directory "FragPunk\Support\HDDOpt." If your game is installed on a non-system mechanical hard drive, you can double-click this tool to move some files to the "C:\Users\UserName\AppData\Local\FragPunk" directory (about 1GB of disk space is required on your C drive), thereby improving the game's run speed.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue where Lancer leaderboard points could be abnormally deducted under special circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the weapon skin Sleek Beast displayed abnormally.

We care about your gaming experience and appreciate your feedback. It helps us make FragPunk the best experience for everyone. Please keep your feedback coming, and we'll keep working to improve the game! Thank you for your support.