 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18238802 Edited 25 April 2025 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After 17 long years, this little game finally receives its long-awaited ending. Back then, I thought I’d finish it in a year or two—who would’ve thought 17 years would fly by like this!

The most complex part of the ending, the “Aerial Battle: Triple Rockets” sequence, is now complete. I warmly invite all players to check it out!

Up next are the “Aerial Battle: Demon God” segment, some puzzle-based stages, and a final hidden mystery. These parts are less technically demanding than the rocket sequence, so they should be ready and released soon.

Thank you all for your patience and support. See you in the next update!



Changed files in this update

Depot 3059011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link