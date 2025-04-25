After 17 long years, this little game finally receives its long-awaited ending. Back then, I thought I’d finish it in a year or two—who would’ve thought 17 years would fly by like this!

The most complex part of the ending, the “Aerial Battle: Triple Rockets” sequence, is now complete. I warmly invite all players to check it out!

Up next are the “Aerial Battle: Demon God” segment, some puzzle-based stages, and a final hidden mystery. These parts are less technically demanding than the rocket sequence, so they should be ready and released soon.

Thank you all for your patience and support. See you in the next update!





