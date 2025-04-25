⚠️ Breaking Change

Starting from this version, Steam items will now be automatically stacked.

This drastically reduces inventory size and helps prevent bugs caused by having too many unique items.

ℹ️However, the stacking process may not be completed fully on the first launch — especially for players with large inventories. In some cases, multiple game restarts may be required to finalize the stacking.

⚠️ Note: Since stacked item handling affects many parts of the code, we’ve tested thoroughly, but zero risk doesn’t exist.

If you encounter any issues, please report them on our Discord.

✨ New Features

Layout System Added

You can now save and load your map layouts. This makes it much easier to experiment with different setups and strategies.

Titans Can Get Angry

If you keep changing their path too much, titans may now become enraged!

You can still redirect them, but beware: an angry titan is a dangerous one.

Delete All Towers Button

A new quality-of-life feature to instantly clear your map from all towers.

🖥️ UI Improvements

The tower info panel now scales more appropriately when the game window is resized.

🔧 Stability

We’ve fixed memory leaks identified in the previous version. The game should now be more stable over long sessions.

📌 Final Notes

This update doesn't bring a huge number of new features, because our priority was solving the critical issue of large inventories. But that doesn't mean we’re slowing down.

👉 In the coming days, we’ll share our roadmap for the next big changes coming to Last Hit Titan — and we can’t wait to tell you more!

https://discord.gg/HAZhZWaMbE