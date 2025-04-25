[O] = In observation
-
Fixed: Cabin map (Career) is not included on game
-
Fixed: Matchmaking likes tea with enemies and friends [O]
-
Feature: Matchmaking A minimum of 1 relationship per impostor. [O]
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
[O] = In observation
Fixed: Cabin map (Career) is not included on game
Fixed: Matchmaking likes tea with enemies and friends [O]
Feature: Matchmaking A minimum of 1 relationship per impostor. [O]
Changed depots in beta branch