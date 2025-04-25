 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18238706 Edited 25 April 2025 – 12:59:27 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
[O] = In observation

  • Fixed: Cabin map (Career) is not included on game

  • Fixed: Matchmaking likes tea with enemies and friends [O]

  • Feature: Matchmaking A minimum of 1 relationship per impostor. [O]

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 18238706
Depot 2882871
