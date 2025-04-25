Hello everyone, today we released a small bugfix update to address some of the immediate issues in the 1.0 version.

Fixes

Fixed newly joined players unable to see color changes to trains that were done before they joined

Fixed "Hand train over to AI" button not greyed out in trains without a timetable

Fixed greyed out buttons still responding to hovering

Fixed chat commands that were only usable by the host resulting in success messages even though they did not do anything (affected: /kick, /ban, /unban, /banlist, /clear true)

This patch is compatible with 1.0.0 and players of both versions can play together.