Hello everyone, today we released a small bugfix update to address some of the immediate issues in the 1.0 version.
Fixes
- Fixed newly joined players unable to see color changes to trains that were done before they joined
- Fixed "Hand train over to AI" button not greyed out in trains without a timetable
- Fixed greyed out buttons still responding to hovering
- Fixed chat commands that were only usable by the host resulting in success messages even though they did not do anything (affected: /kick, /ban, /unban, /banlist, /clear true)
This patch is compatible with 1.0.0 and players of both versions can play together.
Changed files in this update