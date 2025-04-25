Free Kick Football: 3D Soccer is more exciting, clearer and more fluid with its brand new v2 update! We have taken the pleasure of football to the next level with both content and technical improvements, taking player feedback into account.
v2 Update Notes
-
New Beach Map added: Freekick excitement is now on a sunny beach! Show off your free kick skills in a brand new atmosphere.
-
Graphics quality has been increased and optimized: Visuals are now much clearer, lighting and details are more natural. FPS performance has been improved.
-
Bugs fixed from user feedback: All issues identified by our players have been fixed. A more stable gaming experience is now offered.
-
Translation errors fixed: Incorrect or missing translations in some languages have been reworked and replaced with more accurate texts.
