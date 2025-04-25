2.1.0 update log
—— Track updates
- Kalpa Collaboration Update:
•「Flutter Echo」 by Cansol
•「Eschatology」 by Tatsh & Scarlette
•「REVΘCATE」 by kuro
- Singles Update:
• 「愛を探して」by きくお feat. 初音ミク
—— Features & Fixes
- Fixed the issue that the beatmap size was abnormal when the resolution ratio was close to 4:3
- Added the data indicator of the highest accuracy rate in history to the 「Global Real-time Accuracy」 line chart on the settlement interface
- Fixed the problem that the image resolution of the Loading interface was abnormal, and added the Tips text when loading
- Added the sorting function of the song selection interface
Changed files in this update