25 April 2025 Build 18238568 Edited 25 April 2025 – 13:19:18 UTC by Wendy Share
2.1.0 update log

  1. Kalpa Collaboration Update:
    •「Flutter Echo」 by Cansol
    •「Eschatology」 by Tatsh & Scarlette
    •「REVΘCATE」 by kuro
  2. Singles Update:
    • 「愛を探して」by きくお feat. 初音ミク
  3. Fixed the issue that the beatmap size was abnormal when the resolution ratio was close to 4:3
  4. Added the data indicator of the highest accuracy rate in history to the 「Global Real-time Accuracy」 line chart on the settlement interface
  5. Fixed the problem that the image resolution of the Loading interface was abnormal, and added the Tips text when loading
  6. Added the sorting function of the song selection interface

