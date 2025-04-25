Hey everyone!
A few pesky bugs snuck into yesterday’s update so here’s a quick hotfix to set things right.
Scares are ACTUALLY off this time. For real for real.
If you turned off scares and still got scared… sorry... That’s fixed now. Or is it?.... Kidding!.... Or am I?
Monster stuck
Rare occasion when the monster stayed in places after turning it on again is also fixed!
Flashlight jerk
No more flashlight jerk happening when entering the office
Pause scrolling
Scrolling should not switch items when paused
Flashlight & boxes
When the box is dropped the flashlight should not switch anymore
Achievement cheese removed
Some achievements are not cheesable anymore by going to the main menu and back
Hope you have fun chillin' and packin'!
Cybernetic Walrus
