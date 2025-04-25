Hey everyone!

A few pesky bugs snuck into yesterday’s update so here’s a quick hotfix to set things right.

Scares are ACTUALLY off this time. For real for real.

If you turned off scares and still got scared… sorry... That’s fixed now. Or is it?.... Kidding!.... Or am I?

Monster stuck

Rare occasion when the monster stayed in places after turning it on again is also fixed!

Flashlight jerk

No more flashlight jerk happening when entering the office

Pause scrolling

Scrolling should not switch items when paused

Flashlight & boxes

When the box is dropped the flashlight should not switch anymore

Achievement cheese removed

Some achievements are not cheesable anymore by going to the main menu and back

Hope you have fun chillin' and packin'!

Cybernetic Walrus