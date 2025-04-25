 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18238559 Edited 25 April 2025 – 20:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

A few pesky bugs snuck into yesterday’s update so here’s a quick hotfix to set things right.

Scares are ACTUALLY off this time. For real for real.
If you turned off scares and still got scared… sorry... That’s fixed now. Or is it?.... Kidding!.... Or am I?

Monster stuck
Rare occasion when the monster stayed in places after turning it on again is also fixed!

Flashlight jerk
No more flashlight jerk happening when entering the office

Pause scrolling
Scrolling should not switch items when paused

Flashlight & boxes
When the box is dropped the flashlight should not switch anymore

Achievement cheese removed
Some achievements are not cheesable anymore by going to the main menu and back

Hope you have fun chillin' and packin'!

Cybernetic Walrus

Changed files in this update

Depot 2259312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link